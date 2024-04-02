Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Mach dich bereit für die EM.

Jetzt 10 Trikotsätze gewinnen!

 

LG wird euer Sponsor! Ob Fußball, Basketball oder Handball, ob jung oder alt, macht mit und gewinnt 1 von 10 kompletten Trikotsätzen für eure Mannschaft. Mitmachen könnt ihr bis zum 16. Mai auf dem LG Deutschland Instagram und Facebook Kanal.

 

Jetzt mitmachen

Soforthilfe für dein EM-Fieber!

 

Das EM-Fieber steigt. Zeit sich entsprechend vorzubereiten. Aber wie?

Das erfährst du in unserem LG Monthly Beitrag mit vielen tollen Produkten, Angeboten und Infos, wie du die EM zu einem unvergesslichen Erlebnis machst.

Mehr erfahren

Features für maximalen Sportgenuss

So bist du immer hautnah dabei.

Sports Quick Cards webOS

Sport Quick Card

Schneller zu deinen Sport-Inhalten!

Mit der neuen Sport Quick Card auf dem Home Screen des neuen webOS Betriebssystems deines LG TVs gelangst du superschnell zu all deinen Sport-Inhalten. Hier erwarten dich zum Beispiel Empfehlungen für Sport-Sendungen und du kannst dir sogar einen Sports Alert einrichten, um kein Spiel deiner Lieblings-Mannschaft mehr zu verpassen. 

Sports Alert

Sports Alert

Kein wichtiges Spiel mehr verpassen!

Dank Sports Alert deines LG TVs kannst du deine persönliche Lieblings-Mannschaft auswählen und wirst über bevorstehende Spiele deines Teams informiert, auch wenn du gerade etwas anderes anschaust. Oder du schaust deinen Film einfach weiter und wirst bei einem Tor und nach Spielende über den Spielstand informiert.

Sports Alert Thumbnail

Sports Alert

So funktioniert's

Unsere Highlight-TVs zur EM

TV & Soundbar Highlights

Für unvergessliche Sporterlebnisse.

Soundbars
Soundbars

Filmreifer Sound passend zu deinem TV.

Soundbars entdecken
LG SIGNATURE TVs
LG SIGNATURE TVs

Die Kombination aus modernster Innovation mit zeitloser Handwerkskunst.

LG SIGNATURE TVs entdecken
OLED TVs
OLED TVs

Perfektes Schwarz dank selbstleuchtender Pixel.

OLED TVs entdecken
QNED TVs
QNED TVs

Reine Farben noch intensiver erleben.

QNED TVs entdecken
NanoCell TVs
NanoCell TVs

Entdecke die Farben dieser Welt auf eine neue Art.

NanoCell TVs entdecken