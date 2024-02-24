About Cookies on This Site

65 Zoll 4K LG NanoCell Smart TV NANO81
65NANO81T6A EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
65 Zoll 4K LG NanoCell Smart TV NANO81

65NANO81T6A EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt
65NANO81T6A

65 Zoll 4K LG NanoCell Smart TV NANO81

(6)
Vorderansicht des LG NanoCell-Fernsehers, NANO80 mit Text „LG NanoCell“ und „2024“ auf dem Bildschirm
Eine wirbelnde regenbogenfarbene Textur auf einem LG NanoCell-Fernseher.

Erweckt Farben zum Leben

Tauche ein in eine Welt voller Farben und Emotionen — dank LG NanoCell Technologie.

*Bildschirmaufnahme wird simuliert.

Reine Farben in echtem 4K

Farbe & Präzision für eine schärfere Optik

Tauche ein in eine lebendige 4K-Welt, in der dir leuchtende Farben und Schärfe atemberaubende Bilder bescheren.

Ein hell erleuchtetes, regenbogenfarbenes Riesenrad vor einem schwarzen Nachthimmel, aufgenommen aus einem niedrigen Winkel.

α5 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor

Erstklassiges Entertainment erleben

Ein hell erleuchtetes, regenbogenfarbenes Riesenrad vor einem schwarzen Nachthimmel, aufgenommen aus einem niedrigen Winkel.

Der smarte α5 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor optimiert automatisch Audio und Helligkeit, damit du völlig in deine Inhalte eintauchen kannst.

*Bildschirmaufnahme wird simuliert.

KI-Anpassung

Synchronisiert sich mit deinen Sehgewohnheiten

Wir sehen einen an einer Wand in einem Wohnzimmer montierten LG-Fernseher mit einem Gitarristen auf dem Bildschirm. Grafik mit konzentrischen Kreisen, die Schallwellen darstellen.

Akustische Feinabstimmung durch KI

Der optimale Klang für deinen Raum

Das intelligente Soundsystem erkennt, wie dein Raum beschaffen ist und wo du dich darin befindest. Es erzeugt eine Art  Klangkuppel um dich herum, die perfekt auf die einzigartige Akustik deines Raums abgestimmt ist.

LG-Fernseher und LG Soundbar in einem modernen Wohnraum bei Nacht. Die Darstellung des Polarlichts auf dem Bildschirm erfolgt in der idealen Helligkeit.

Nacht

LG-Fernseher und LG Soundbar in einem modernen Wohnraum bei Tag. Die Darstellung des Polarlichts auf dem Bildschirm erfolgt in der idealen Helligkeit.

Tag

Intelligenz rückt dein Bild ins richtige Licht

Ob bei Tag oder bei Nacht, die Helligkeitssteuerung erkennt die Lichtverhältnisse in deinem Raum und gleicht das Bild entsprechend aus. Sie sorgt so für gestochen scharfe und klare Bilder.

AI Picture Pro

Erlebe bestechenden Realismus in jedem Bild

LG-Fernseher mit Klangblasen und Wellen, die vom Bildschirm ausgehen und den Raum füllen.

Lebensechter, raumfüllender Sound

Höre jeden Atemzug und jeden Herzschlag: Das 9.1.2 Virtual Surround Soundsystem füllt deinen Raum mit sattem Klang in Soundstage-Qualität.

Ein Mann fährt auf einem Motorrad auf einer unbefestigten Straße mit hellen Kreisgrafiken um das Motorrad herum.

Beeindruckender Sound schwingt mit

Die Verfeinerung durch den KI-Prozessor verleiht dem Sound einen dynamischen, kraftvollen Schub.

Ein LG-Fernseher zeigt Musikaufführungen. Um die Mikrofone und Instrumente herum sind helle Kreisgrafiken zu sehen.

Dieser Sound passt zu allem, was du dir ansiehst

Adaptive Sound Control gleicht den Ton je nach Genre in Echtzeit aus und sorgt so für ein klares Klangbild.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Muss über das Sound Mode-Menü aktiviert werden.

***Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren. 

Ein Bild des Logos des webOS Re:New Program vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund mit einer blauen und violetten kreisförmigen Kugel am unteren Rand.

webOS Re:New-Programm

Mit jedem Upgrade wie ein neuer Fernseher

Bleibe mit den vier garantierten Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version bei Funktionen und Technologien immer

up-to-date. 

*Das webOS Re:New-Programm unterstützt insgesamt vier Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version. Das erste Upgrade wird ca. zwei Jahre nach dem Kauf erfolgen. Gilt nur für OLED- und 8K QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2022 sowie für UHD-, NanoCell- und QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023. Funktionen, Apps und Service-Updates können sich ändern oder je nach Modell variieren.

Startbildschirm von webOS 24 mit den Kategorien Heimbüro, Spiel, Musik, Heimzentrale und Sport. Im unteren Teil des Bildschirms werden unter „Ihre Top-Empfehlungen“ personalisierte Empfehlungen angezeigt.

Auf einem Ultra Big LG-Fernseher, der an der braunen Wand eines Wohnzimmers montiert ist, umgeben von cremefarbenen modularen Möbeln, wird ein Nashorn in einer Safari-Umgebung gezeigt.

Ultragroßer Bildschirm

Je größer der Screen, desto größer die Spannung

Ein ultragroßer Bildschirm verwandelt all deine Inhalte in Blockbuster und macht brillante Details besser erlebbar.

Eine auf einen LG-Fernseher gerichtete Fernbedienung zeigt die Einstellungen auf der rechten Seite des Bildschirms an.

WOW Interface

Effizienz auf Knopfdruck

Greife auf die WOW-Oberfläche des LG TV zu, um die Soundbar zu steuern, z. B. über Modi oder Profile.

*Die Soundbar kann separat erworben werden, und Soundbar Mode Control kann je nach Modell variieren.

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

***Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

****NANO81/82 ist mit der WOW Interface kompatibel.

Kino? Gaming-Arena? Dein Zuhause!

FILMMAKER Mode

Authentische Filmszenen erwachen zum Leben

Erlebe Filme wie im Kino. FILMMAKER MODE™ unterstützt dabei, die Absichten des Regisseurs zu bewahren, die Bildqualität zu optimieren und gleichzeitig sicherzustellen, dass keine Verzerrungen oder zu extreme Bildüberarbeitungen auftreten.

Ein Mann in einem dunklen Schnittstudio, der auf einen LG-Fernseher schaut, auf dem ein Sonnenuntergang zu sehen ist. Rechts unten auf dem Bild befindet sich ein FILMMAKER-Mode-Logo.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen werden simuliert.

**FILMMAKER Mode ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc.

Das ultimative Heimkinoerlebnis

Genieße kinogleiche Bilder von
deinem Sofa aus

Revolutioniert dein Filmerlebnis: HDR10 Pro sorgt für lebendige und satte Farben.
Akkurat und kontrastreich wie im Kino.

Eine Familie sitzt auf dem Boden eines schwach beleuchteten Wohnzimmers an einem kleinen Tisch und blickt auf einen LG-Fernseher an der Wand, der die Erde aus dem Weltraum zeigt.

Starke Gaming-Leistung

Action in unverzögerter Geschwindigkeit

Mit ALLM bleibt das immersive HGiG-Spielerlebnis auch bei hohen Geschwindigkeiten glatt. eARC stellt sicher, dass es auch fantastisch klingt.

Ein Auto-Rennspiel mit der Aufschrift „WIN!“ auf der Tafel an der Ziellinie, während der Spieler den Joystick festhält. Die ALLM-, eARC- und HGiG-Logos sind an der unteren linken Ecke platziert.

*HGiG ist eine freiwillige Gruppe von Unternehmen aus der Spiele- und TV-Display-Industrie, die sich treffen, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Spielerlebnisses in HDR zu spezifizieren und der Öffentlichkeit zur Verfügung zu stellen.

**Die Unterstützung für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

Die volle Kontrolle genau dort, wo du sie brauchst

Um den Game Optimizer und das Game Dashboard zu verwenden, ist kein Pausieren nötig.

Eine FPS-Spielszene mit dem Game Dashboard, das während des Spiels über dem Bildschirm erscheint. Eine dunkle, winterliche Szene mit dem Game-Optimizer-Menü, das über dem Spiel erscheint.

*Das Game Dashboard ist nur aktiviert, wenn sowohl „Game Optimizer“ als auch „Game Dashboard“ aktiviert sind. 

**Bildschirmaufnahmen werden simuliert.

Zugriff auf all deine Lieblingsspiele

Ein Gaming-Universum erreichbar auf Knopfdruck: Erkunde eine epische Bibliothek von Cloud-Gaming-Titeln und streame sofort, ohne Zeit mit Downloads oder Updates zu verschwenden.

Ein Boosteroid-Startbildschirm mit der Anzeige „Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince“. Ein GeForce NOW-Startbildschirm mit fünf verschiedenen Spiel-Miniaturansichten auf der rechten Seite.

*Die unterstützten Partnerschaften können sich je nach Land unterscheiden.

**Ein Abonnement für GeForce NOW kann erforderlich sein.

***Ein Abonnement für Boosteroid kann erforderlich sein.

Nachhaltigkeit

Die LG NanoCell-Vision

Besser für den Planeten: Leichte, umweltfreundliche Verpackungen und globale Nachhaltigkeitsnachweise.

LG-NanoCell-Verpackung vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen.

*Die unterstützten Partnerschaften können sich je nach Land unterscheiden.

**Die untere Halterung für NANO81/82 besteht aus recyceltem Kunststoff.

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(65NANO81T6A)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(65NANO81T6A)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (65NANO81T6A)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Vorderansicht des LG NanoCell-Fernsehers, NANO80 mit Text „LG NanoCell“ und „2024“ auf dem Bildschirm

65NANO81T6A

65 Zoll 4K LG NanoCell Smart TV NANO81

65NANO81T6A EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt