Trockner mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie | Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator | 8 kg Fassungsvermögen | Wi-Fi-Funktion | Energieeffizienzklasse A+++

Trockner mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie | Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator | 8 kg Fassungsvermögen | Wi-Fi-Funktion | Energieeffizienzklasse A+++

Doppelte Einsparung von Energie und Zeit

Doppelte Einsparung von Energie und Zeit

Die fortgeschrittene Invertertechnologie mit DUAL Inverter-Wärmepumpe® bietet eine noch nie dagewesene Energieeffizienz oder Zeiteinsparung.

 

D04_RT8DI_Compressor_050219_24092019-D

Der Bereich der Umlaufgeschwindigkeit von sehr schnell bis langsam ohne Ein- und Ausschalten wurde erweitert.

 

Doppelte 10-Jahres-Garantie

Doppelte 10-Jahres-Garantie

Die 10-Jahres-Garantie des DUAL Inverter Compressor passt zur 10-Jahres-Garantie des Inverter-Motors.

 *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® und den DUAL Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Glättet Falten und verringert das Einlaufen

Schonende Pflege

Reduziert Falten und verringert das Einlaufen

Eine niedrige Temperatur dank Wärmepumpentechnologie kann Falten reduzieren und ein Einlaufen verringern.

Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen
Allergy Care

Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen

Mit Allergy Care werden 99,9% der Allergene reduziert, z. B. Hausmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können. Verbessern Sie Ihre Lebensqualität durch Beibehaltung einer allergenfreien Umwelt.

*Getestet unter der Aufsicht des TÜV SUD. Der LG Wäschetrockner beseitigt 99,9 % der Bakterien (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa und K. pneumoniae) mit dem Allergy Care-Programm. Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy Care-Zyklus reduziert 99,9 % der lebenden Hausstaubmilben.

Durch BAF zertifiziert

Verringert Allergene im Haushalt um bis zu 99,9%.
Immer sauber

Dual-Filter

Immer sauber

Mit dem Dual-Filter hält der Trockner eine hohe Trockenleistung durch Herausfiltern von Flusen aus der Kleidung aufrecht.

Die Trockenleistung optimieren

Trockensensor

Die Trockenleistung optimieren

Erkennt die Feuchtigkeit auf der Kleidung und stellt die Trocknungszeit automatisch ein.

Türinstallation für Ihren Raum

Umkehrbare Tür

Türinstallation für Ihren Raum

Installieren Sie die Tür nach links oder nach rechts je nach Ihren Raumbedürfnissen.

Smarter Komfort mit SmartThinQ™
LG ThinQ®

Smarter Komfort mit LG ThinQ®

Von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Programmen – Ihr Trockner ist nun intelligent! Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

Intelligente Fernbedienung

Waschen oder überwachen Sie Ihre Wäsche jederzeit von einem beliebigen Ort aus. Sie können außerdem den Energieverbrauch verfolgen.

Waschprogramm-Download

Mit dem Waschprogramm-Download können Benutzer neue Trocknungsprogramme, wie Sportkleidung, Auffrischen von Decken, Lingerie und Minimieren von Falten, herunterladen

Smart Diagnosis®

Smart Diagnosis® beseitigt nahezu alle kleinen Fehler sofort, bevor diese zu einem größeren Problem werden.
Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

Kondensator, der bequem gereinigt werden kann

Genießen Sie die mühelose Wartung des Kondensators mit automatischer Selbstreinigung – wie der Name schon sagt, reinigt er sich ganz einfach selbst, ohne dass Sie etwas tun müssen.

*Die Sauberkeit des Kondensators kann je nach Betriebsumgebung unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*Die Häufigkeit, mit der die automatische Kondensatorreinigung erfolgt, hängt von der Menge und der anfänglichen Feuchtigkeit der Wäsche ab.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

Farbe (Front)

Weiß

KAPAZITÄT

Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

8

MERKMALE

Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

Ja

Trommelbeleuchtung

Ja

ECO Hybrid System

Ja

Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

Ja

Sensor Dry

Ja

Bauart

Freistehend

ENERGIE

Energieeffizienzklasse (A+++ bis D)

A++

PROGRAMME

Allergy Care

Ja

Sportbekleidung

Ja

Wolle

Ja

WEITERE OPTIONEN

Kindersicherung

Ja

Trommelbeleuchtung

Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

Download/Neu

Ja

Smart Pairing

Ja

Smart Diagnosis®

Ja

ThinQ® App-Kompatibilität

Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

Verpackungsabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

660 x 920 x 702

Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

1135

Produktabmessungen von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (B x H x T; in mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

600 x 850 x 615

Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

60

Produktgewicht (in kg)

57

LEISTUNG

Kondensationseffizienzklasse

A

Gewichteter jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh)

211

Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Vollbeladung (C dry; in %)

91

Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Teilbeladung (C dry1/2; in %)

91

Geräuschpegel (Geräuschentwicklung) (A)

64

Leistungsaufnahme im Aus-Zustand (in W)

0.18

Leistungsaufnahme im unausgeschalteten Zustand (in W)

0.18

Gewichtete Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms
bei vollständiger Befüllung und Teilbefüllung (in Min.)

150

EAN CODE

EAN

8806091407825

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
ENERGY LABEL(V3R08T)
Erweiterung
PRODUCT FICHE(V3R08T)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

