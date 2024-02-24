TONE-DFP9W.DFP9

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free DFP9W + LG TONE Free DFP9
LG TONE Free DFP9W + LG TONE Free DFP9
-
LG TONE Free DFP9
-
LG TONE Free DFP9W
Alle Spezifikationen
LAUSPRECHER
-
Unit Größe (Φ)
-
8Φ
-
Unit Typ
-
Dynamic
SOUND SOLUTION
-
Ambient Mode
-
Ja
-
ANC
-
Ja
-
Anzahl Mikrofone
-
3
-
Talk Thru
-
Ja
EQ
-
3D Sound Stage
-
Ja
-
Customized EQ
-
Ja
-
LG EQ
-
Ja
-
Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)
-
Ja
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Ja
AUDIO CODEC
-
AAC
-
Ja
-
SBC
-
Ja
KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
BLE
-
Ja
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.2
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Ja
AKKULAUFZEIT
-
Akkulaufzeit (Earbuds, ANC off)
-
10
-
Akkulaufzeit (Earbuds+Ladekabel, ANC off)
-
24
AKKULADEZEIT
-
Akkuladezeit (Earbuds)
-
1
-
Akkuladezeit (Earbuds+Ladekabel)
-
2
BEDIENUNG
-
Schnellladefunktion
-
Ja
-
Multi Paring
-
Ja
-
Plug&Wireless
-
Ja
-
Swift Pair
-
Ja
-
UVnano
-
Ja
-
Sprachassistent (Google Assistant, Siri)
-
Ja
-
Spritzwasserfest
-
IPX4
ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)
-
Ladekabel
-
54,5 x 54,5 x 30,0 mm
-
Earbud
-
21,2 x 28,3 x 23,2 mm
GEWICHT
-
Gewicht des Lade-Etuis
-
37 g
-
Gesamtgewicht
-
5,2 g
ZUBEHÖR
-
AUX Kabel 3.5mm auf USB Typ C
-
Ja
-
Ladekabel
-
Ja
-
Silikonaufsätze medizinischer Qualität
-
Ja
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
8806091465917
Bewertungen
