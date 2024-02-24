About Cookies on This Site

LG TONE Free DFP9W + LG TONE Free DFP9

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Händler

LG TONE Free DFP9W + LG TONE Free DFP9

TONE-DFP9W.DFP9

LG TONE Free DFP9W + LG TONE Free DFP9

2 Bundle(s) mit diesem Produkt verfügbar
Ein mit einem Winkel von 15 Grad geöffnetes Lade-Etui bei eingeschalteter Stimmungsbeleuchtung. Die Logos von UVnano und Plug & Wireless sind ebenfalls zu sehen.

TONE-DFP9

LG TONE Free DFP9
Ein mit einem Winkel von 15 Grad geöffnetes Lade-Etui bei eingeschalteter Stimmungsbeleuchtung. Die Logos von UVnano und Plug & Wireless sind ebenfalls zu sehen.

TONE-DFP9W

LG TONE Free DFP9W
Alle Spezifikationen

LAUSPRECHER

Unit Größe (Φ)

Unit Typ

Dynamic

SOUND SOLUTION

Ambient Mode

Ja

ANC

Ja

Anzahl Mikrofone

3

Talk Thru

Ja

EQ

3D Sound Stage

Ja

Customized EQ

Ja

LG EQ

Ja

Meridian EQ (Natural, Immersive)

Ja

Meridian Sound Effect

Ja

AUDIO CODEC

AAC

Ja

SBC

Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

BLE

Ja

Bluetooth Version

5.2

Google Fast Pair Service

Ja

AKKULAUFZEIT

Akkulaufzeit (Earbuds, ANC off)

10

Akkulaufzeit (Earbuds+Ladekabel, ANC off)

24

AKKULADEZEIT

Akkuladezeit (Earbuds)

1

Akkuladezeit (Earbuds+Ladekabel)

2

BEDIENUNG

Schnellladefunktion

Ja

Multi Paring

Ja

Plug&Wireless

Ja

Swift Pair

Ja

UVnano

Ja

Sprachassistent (Google Assistant, Siri)

Ja

Spritzwasserfest

IPX4

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

Ladekabel

54,5 x 54,5 x 30,0 mm

Earbud

21,2 x 28,3 x 23,2 mm

GEWICHT

Gewicht des Lade-Etuis

37 g

Gesamtgewicht

5,2 g

ZUBEHÖR

AUX Kabel 3.5mm auf USB Typ C

Ja

Ladekabel

Ja

Silikonaufsätze medizinischer Qualität

Ja

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091465917

TONE-DFP9W.DFP9

LG TONE Free DFP9W + LG TONE Free DFP9