LG xboom Buds
2 – 4 W USB PD

  30 % Early Bird-Rabatt auf LG XBoom Buds – Code „LGBUDS30" im Warenkorb eingeben!

LG xboom Buds

2 – 4 W USB PD
xboom Buds white

LG xboom Buds

(2)
Nur im LG Online Brand Store

Nur für kurze Zeit!

LG xboom Buds by will.i.am
- Jetzt vorbestellen!

Schnell sein lohnt sich - sichere dir die neuen LG xboom Buds mit

30% early bird Rabatt. Füge hierfür ganz einfach den Rabattcode

"LGBUDS30" im Warenkorb hinzu.

 

will.i.am in einem weißen Outfit und mit Sonnenbrille zeigt nach rechts und deutet mit seinem linken Zeigefinger auf den Ohrhörer in seinem Ohr.

LG xboom Buds,
inspiriert von will.i.am

Entdecke die neuen xboom Buds, entwickelt in Zusammenarbeit mit will.i.am.

Erlebe Sound auf einem neuen Level, verkörpert in einzigartigem Stil.

Die Ladehülle der xboom Buds ist vollständig geöffnet, und zwei Ohrhörer schweben darüber.

will.i.am – LGs Experience Architect
für die xboom Buds

LG stellt das neue xboom-Lineup vor, darunter kabellose Lautsprecher und Earbuds, die in Zusammenarbeit mit will.i.am entwickelt wurden.

Als neunfacher Grammy-Preisträger ist will.i.am zweifellos eine wahre Ikone der Popkultur. Mit seiner Erfahrung als Director of Creative Innovation bei Intel und Gründer der KI-gesteuerten Radioplattform RAiDiO.FTY hat will.i.am die xboom Buds perfektioniert, um unvergleichliche Klang- und Gesprächsqualität zu liefern.

Auf dem oberen Bild arbeitet will.i.am in einem Tonstudio, trägt eine rote Weste und schaut auf einen Bildschirm vor sich. Auf dem unteren Bild arbeitet will.i.am ebenfalls in einem Studio und blickt auf einen Bildschirm mit grünen Fenstern darauf.

Oben links ist will.i.am von hinten zu sehen, er blickt nach links, trägt eine Sonnenbrille und zeigt mit seinem Zeigefinger auf die Ohrhörer in seinem Ohr. Oben rechts sind Bilder von zwei weißen Ohrhörern zu sehen. In der Mitte links befindet sich ein Porträt von will.i.am, frontal ausgerichtet, mit Ohrhörern, einer Kappe und einer Sonnenbrille. In der Mitte rechts ist ein weiteres Porträt von will.i.am zu sehen, ebenfalls mit Ohrhörern, einer Kappe und einer Sonnenbrille. Unten hält will.i.am die Ladehülle der xboom Buds mit den darin befindlichen Ohrhörern in der Hand.

Satterer, klarerer und
immersiverer Sound

Hauchdünn, aber stark wie Stahl. Ein Treiber aus modernstem Graphen liefert

einen makellosen Klang, der mit High-End-Lautsprechern mithalten kann.

Ein Video zeigt eine schwarze Einheit der xboom Buds, die zerlegt wird, und hebt die Grapheneinheit im Inneren hervor.

Der Graphen-Treiber verwendet eine mit Graphen beschichtete Membran.

Das Herzstück
überragenden Sounds

Unser Graphen-Treiber ist der ultimative "Klangstoff".

Erfahre mehr über das Spitzenmaterial Graphen

Hervorragende Geräuschunterdrückung
bei niedrigen Frequenzen

xboom Buds sind besonders effektiv bei der Reduzierung von tieffrequenten

Geräuschen von Automotoren und der Reibung zwischen Reifen und Straße.

Ein weißer Ohrstöpsel wird in der Mitte platziert, und die Schallwellen laufen von links nach rechts durch den Ohrstöpsel, was den Umgebungslärm im Vergleich zu ANC zeigt.

3 Mikrofone für
kristallklare Anrufe

Die Mikrofone filtern Hintergrundgeräusche heraus, während du telefonierst.

Zwei Beamforming-Mikrofone erkennen und fokussieren deine Stimme, damit sie klar und deutlich zu hören ist.

Ein Paar weiße xboom Buds zur Veranschaulichung der 3 Mikrofone, über die es verfügt.

xboom Buds App

Für dein persönliches Klangerlebnis

Passe die Einstellungen deiner Buds mit der exklusiven App für xboom Buds an. Die App ist dazu gemacht, deinen individuellen Klang-Vorlieben mit verschiedenen Funktionen wie etwa EQ-Einstellungen gerecht zu werden. Die App unterstützt iOS, Android und LG Grams Windows.

Auf einem Mobiltelefon bleibt der Hauptbildschirm der xboom Buds App. Auf der linken Seite befindet sich das UI-Bild für die Klangeffekt-Einstellungsfunktion derselben App und auf der rechten Seite befinden sich die UI-Bilder für die Touch-Funktion und die Funktion „Meine Ohrhörer finden

Auracast

xboom Buds X Auracast

Erlebe die Bluetooth-Technologie der nächsten Generation, Auracast, mit den xboom Buds. Wähle aus unzähligen Audiostreams: Begleite deinen Uni-Dozenten bei einer Museumsführung oder wähle deinen bevorzugten Audiostream in überfüllten Umgebungen wie Flughäfen.

Auf dem Bild oben führt ein Dozent 3 Personen durch das Gebäude und alle tragen xboom Buds. Auf dem Bild unten im Flughafen gibt es einen Bildschirm mit Fluginformationen und ein Mann hört die Informationen mit xboom Buds.

Auracast Assistant

Auracast ist auf jedem
Gerät verfügbar

xboom Buds bieten einen Auracast-Assistenten. Über die exklusive Buds-App kannst du Auracast auch auf Geräten nutzen, die es nicht unterstützen. Funktioniert auf jedem Mobiltelefon, unabhängig von der Marke.

In der Mitte ist ein Handy zu sehen, das die verschiedenen Menüs der xboom Buds App anzeigt, und neben dem Handy sind Zeichnungen eines Tablets, eines Laptops und anderer Geräte zu sehen.

Connectivity

xboom Buds und LG gram,
in jeder Hinsicht ein perfektes Paar ﻿

xboom Buds arbeiten perfekt mit unserem LG gram zusammen. Dank der

nahtlosen Verbindung kannst du deine Buds sofort auf dem gram steuern.

Ein weißer Laptop, ein LG-Gramm, ist in der Mitte eingeschaltet und zeigt unten rechts den Verbindungsbildschirm der xboom Buds-App an. Neben dem Laptop ist ein weißer xboom Buds Creadle mit einem Paar Ohrhörer platziert, zwischen denen ein „Verbunden“-Zeichen eingezeichnet ist.

Komplementäre Konnektivität

Zeigt den Verbindungsstatus mit einem Pop-up-Fenster und einer Informationsanzeige nach der ersten Kopplung bei nachfolgenden Verbindungen an. Eine schnelle, problemlose Verbindung steigert deine Produktivität.﻿﻿

Sofortiger Zugriff auf die Klangeinstellungen

Mit der für das gram entwickelten App kannst du deine xboom Buds direkt auf dem gram einstellen. Du kannst Einstellungen wie ANC und EQ direkt auf dem Bildschirm vornehmen, ohne deine Inhalte zu unterbrechen.

Auch die Optik passt.

Haben so viel Stil wie du: Cleanes Design in Schwarz oder Weiß.

Ohrhaken-Design

Passen einfach perfekt

Unser neues Ohrhakendesign sorgt für einen sicheren und bequemen Sitz.

Genieße deinen Alltag und deine Inhalte mit Earbuds, die immer fest und sicher sitzen.

Das linke Ohr einer Person mit einer Einheit weißer xboom Buds darin. Über den Ohrstöpseln befindet sich ein Pfeil, der in zwei Richtungen zeigt.

Akkulaufzeit

Bis zu 30 Stunden Musik, Podcasts, Filme...

Die lange Akkulaufzeit der xboom Buds wird dich begeistern. Genieße bis zu 10 Stunden ununterbrochen Musik und bis zu 30 Stunden mit zwischenzeitlichem Aufladen im Lade-Etui.

*7,5 Stunden ununterbrochenes Hören und 24 Stunden mit Aufladung im Lade-Etui, wenn ANC eingeschaltet ist.

Wasserbeständig

Keine Angst vor
Regen oder Schweiß

Genieße ununterbrochenen Klang beim Training oder an Regentagen. Die xboom Buds sind dank der IPX4-Wasserdichtigkeitsklasse vor Feuchtigkeit geschützt.

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

