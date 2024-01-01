About Cookies on This Site

Chiller

LG Chiller is designed to provide efficient cooling for large buildings and facilities. Discover the powerful air cooling solutions ideal for your business facility.

Chiller3

Chiller

Designed to provide effective cooling for even the largest buildings and facilities, LG's chilled water central air conditioning solutions are ideal for industrial facilities such as power plants and factories as well as district cooling

CENTRIFUGAL CHILLER

CENTRIFUGAL

CENTRIFUGAL CHILLER1

OIL-FREE CENTRIFUGAL

CENTRIFUGAL CHILLER2

MODULAR

CENTRIFUGAL CHILLER3

SCREW & SCROLL CHILLER

WATER-COOLED SCREW

SCREW & SCROLL CHILLER1

AIR-COOLED SCREW

SCREW & SCROLL CHILLER2

AIR-COOLED INVERTER SCROLL

SCREW & SCROLL CHILLER3

ABSORPTION CHILLER

DIRECT FIRED TYPE

ABSORPTION CHILLER1

HOT WATER TYPE

ABSORPTION CHILLER2

STEAM TYPE

ABSORPTION CHILLER3

MULTI HEAT SOURCE TYPE

ABSORPTION CHILLER4

HEAT PUMP

CENTRIFUGAL

HEAT PUMP1

ABSORPTION

HEAT PUMP2

WATER-COOLED SCREW

HEAT PUMP3

AIR-COOLED SCREW

HEAT PUMP4

AIR-COOLED SCROLL

HEAT PUMP5

GEO THERMAL HEAT PUMP

SCREW

GEO THERMAL HEAT PUMP1

ICE THERMAL STORAGE CHILLER

CENTRIFUGAL

ICE THERMAL STORAGE CHILLER1

SCREW

ICE THERMAL STORAGE CHILLER2

AIR-COOLED INVERTER SCROLL

ICE THERMAL STORAGE CHILLER3

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document Download

Title, Size Table list
Resource type Title Size
Catalog
 2020_02_Absorption_Chillers_Catg_high.pdf
extension : 13,620K

