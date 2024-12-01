We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Barra de sonido compacta LG QP5W Éclair de 320W de potencia 3.1.2 canales con calidad de sonido Hi-Res Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X y HDMI eARC.
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
320W, (82dB)
-
Subwoofer
220W (Inalámbrico) (85dB)
-
Sistema
3.1.2ch
SONIDO ESPECIAL
-
Meridian Sound Music
Sí
-
Dolby ATMOS
Sí
-
DTS:X
Sí
-
Nivel de Audio Automático AVL
Sí
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Sí
FORMATOS DE AUDIO
-
LPCM
Sí
-
Dolby Atmos
Sí
-
Dolby TrueHD
Sí
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Sí
-
Dolby Digital
Sí
-
DTS:X
Sí
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Sí
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Sí
-
DTS Digital Surround
Sí
-
AAC / AAC+
Sí
-
FLAC (USB)
Sí
-
OGG (USB)
Sí
-
WAV (USB)
Sí
-
MP3 (USB)
Sí
-
WMA (USB)
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Sí
-
Entrada Optica
Sí
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
Sí
-
4K Pass Through
Sí
-
Dolby Vision, HDR10
Sí
OTRAS CARACTERISTICAS
-
Compatible iOS / Android OS
Sí
-
Modo Noche (App)
Sí
-
Control Volumen con el mando del TV
Sí
-
Sound Sync BT/Óptico
Sí
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual Simple
Sí
-
Garantía
Sí
-
Mando RAV21
Sí
-
Pilas
AA x 2
DIMENSIONES
-
Medidas unidad principal
296 x 59.9 x 126mm
-
Peso unidad principal
TBD
-
Medidas subwoofer
388 x 291 x 185mm
-
Peso subwoofer
TBD
-
Dimensiones embalaje
456 x 435 x 266mm
-
Peso embalaje
12.3Kg
-
Ajuste para TVs de
Ajuste perfecto para TVs de 40 Pulgadas ↑
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
-
