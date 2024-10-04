About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Cassette redondo: Flujo de aire para tu negocio

LG Round Cassette proporciona un toque de diseño innovador a las instalaciones de climatización vistas, proporcionando un flujo de aire flexible. 

Casete redondo

Round Cassette 

Flujo de aire cómodo con un diseño redondeado de primera calidad para un espacio interior elegante.

Características
Características
Más Información
Exquisito diseño redondo

Elegante diseño redondo

El Round Cassette LG ofrece un diseño estético que hace que el espacio sea más lujoso y acogedor.

Tamaño compacto y delgado

Con una altura de 330 mm mantiene el espacio interior para una agradable sensación de apertura.

Color limpio y elegante

El panel blanco maximiza la elegancia del espacio, creando un lugar atractivo.

Perfectamente redondo para un flujo de aire flexible

Sin puntos ciegos, LG Round Cassette cubre un amplio área con su forma circular. Además, con su mayor flujo de aire y la dirección detallada del viento hacen posible que la brisa fresca se distribuya de manera uniforme y amplia.

Perfectamente redondo para un flujo de aire flexible

Refrigeración precisa

Los seis pasos de flujo de aire a través de Crystal Vane proporcionan un
enfriamiento uniforme y preciso.

Enfriamiento más rápido

El enfriamiento es hasta un 30% * más rápido, por lo que se acorta el
tiempo para alcanzar la temperatura deseada.

* Entorno experimental: altura 3,2 m, 14,5 kW, modo de refrigeración, caudal alto, dirección del flujo de aire horizontal.

Funcionamiento silencioso, potente flujo de aire

Funcionamiento silencioso, potente flujo de aire

Con su Full 3D Fan equipado, la tasa de flujo de aire aumenta en un 5% que la del Cassette convencional de 4 vías. Sin embargo, el nivel de ruido de funcionamiento se ha reducido a 39dB (A).*

* El nivel de ruido se mide a un caudal bajo de 14,5 kW

Instalación y mantenimiento adecuados

Cada tubería (drenaje, refrigerante) está conectada en la misma dirección y posición, lo que la hace fácil y
rápida de instalar. Además, la caja de control se adjunta al exterior del producto, lo que permite al instalador
proporcionar servicio fácilmente.

Descarga de manuales, folletos y documentos

IR