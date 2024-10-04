About Cookies on This Site

Aerotermia residencial Therma V

Calcula tu ahorro

aerotermia

Cambia tu antigua caldera por THERMA V de LG

Comodidad durante todo el año con la aerotermia THERMA V de LG. Ahorra en tus facturas mientras cuidas el planeta.

Cambia tu antigua caldera por THERMA V de LG

¿Qué es la Aerotermia?

La aerotermia es una tecnología innovadora que extrae la energía contenida en el aire exterior y la transmite a la casa, proporcionando calefacción, refrigeración y agua caliente sanitaria de forma eficiente y renovable. Las bombas de calor aire-agua THERMA V de LG producen calor combinando un 20% de electricidad y un 80% del aire del exterior de la casa*, por lo que son una solución sostenible y de bajas emisiones para tu hogar. Se trata de la alternativa perfecta a las calderas o sistemas de calefacción que funcionan con combustibles fósiles. Además, son 100% integrables con instalaciones fotovoltaicas, maximizando la eficiencia y el ahorro del sistema de climatización. 

Beneficios de la Aerotermia Aire-Agua

THERMA V de LG proporciona una calefacción sostenible, eficiente y más asequible para tu hogar.

Un padre y su hija lavan los platos con agua caliente en la cocina.

Plano de la bomba THERMA V de LG al lado de una columna de una casa situada junto a un río.

Ahorro y Eficiencia

THERMA V de LG ayuda a reducir tus facturas y produce hasta 5 veces más energía de la que necesita para funcionar.* Calienta tu hogar y proporciona agua caliente durante todo el año de manera eficiente y sostenible. Una inversión que resulta rentable respecto a un sistema tradicional, además puedes subvencionar con hasta 3.000€ la instalación de tu equipo LG THERMA V gracias a los fondos NEXT GENERATION (R.D. 477/21 y R.D. 377/22).

* La relación de eficiencia es una estimación general basada en la normativa del Coeficiente de Rendimiento Estacional (SCOP) de THERMA V R290 Monobloc en condiciones de temperatura baja y clima medio, la cual es superior a 5. La eficiencia puede variar dependiendo del agua y la temperatura exterior.

Un técnico habla con una joven pareja mientras instala la nueva bomba de aire-agua negra THERMA V de LG.

Fácil de Instalar y Sin Apenas Mantenimiento

La instalación de la bomba de calor THERMA V de LG no implica modificar los sistemas de calefacción actuales de tu hogar y requiere de muy poco mantenimiento. THERMA V es un sistema muy práctico para calentar tu casa durante todo el año.

Una mujer y un hombre están sentados en un sofá hablando y sonriendo. Junto a la imagen se ve el logo de la certificación Quiet Mark.

Lo Último en Confort

Disfruta de lo último en confort con THERMA V R32 Monobloc S de LG. Una solución eficiente y discreta para calentar tu hogar equipada con tecnología silenciosa para que no molestes a tus vecinos. Controla tu bomba de calor desde cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento con la aplicación móvil ThinQ™.

*La aplicación móvil thinq puede no estar disponible en algunos países.

Un niño juega con el perro en el jardín de una casa en la que se ha instalado una nueva bomba negra THERMA V de LG.

Sin Gas y con Bajas Emisiones de Carbono

THERMA V de LG cuenta con tecnología avanzada para ayudarte a reducir tu huella de carbono y ahorrar energía y costes. Únete al movimiento de las energías renovales: calienta tu hogar mientras ayudas a enfriar el planeta. Para un mayor ahorro, integra tu bomba de calor con paneles solares y un sistema de almacenaje de energía (ESS).

¡Pásate a la aerotermia!

Solicita presupuesto y un instalador se pondrá en contacto contigo lo antes posible

SOLICITAR PRESUPUESTO

Gama Therma V

La gama de bombas de aire-agua THERMA V de LG cuenta con varios modelos con distintos tipos de instalación, capacidad y otras características.

R290 Monobloc

R290 Monobloc

Imágenes de producto del modelo THERMA V Split de LG.

Split

Imágenes de producto del modelo THERMA V Hydrosplit de LG.

Hydrosplit

Imágenes de producto del modelo THERMA V Monobloc de LG.

Monobloc

Descubre Más Sobre la Aerotermia Aire-Agua

Lee nuestros artículos para resolver tus dudas y obtener más información.

¿Qué es Una Bomba de Calor de Aerotermia?

Descubre las bombas de calor aire-aigua

¿Por Qué Debería Tu Negocio Pasarse a la Aerotermia?

Más información

¿Qué Tipo de Bomba de Calor es la Más Adecuada para Mi?

Descubre los tipos de bomba de calor

Aspectos a Tener en Cuenta al Instalar Una Bomba de Calor de Aerotermia

Descubre qué hay que tener en cuenta

Calcula Tu Ahorro

Descubre cuánto puedes ahorrar en consumo energético y emisiones C02 con la aerotermia LG

calcular

Haz de tu hogar, un hogar sostenible

Haz de Tu Hogar, un Hogar Sostenible

Haz de Tu Hogar, un Hogar Sostenible

