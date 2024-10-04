About Cookies on This Site

Recuperadores de Calor

Los recuperadores de calor LG permiten mejorar las condiciones de ventilación, aumentar la calidad del aire y ahorrar energía de manera eficiente.

ERV

Recuperadores de Calor

Los recuperadores de calor se pueden interconectar con los sistemas de aire acondicionado, siendo posible controlarlos de manera individual.

Características Gamas
Características
Más información
Interconexión con el sistema de aire acondicionado

Interconexión con Elsistema de Aireacondicionado

ERV se puede interconectar con los sistemas de aire acondicionado y se puede controlar individualmente.

Línea ERV

Buscador de documentación

Encuentra Toda la Documentación Que Necesitas

Catálogos, manuales, fichas técnicas...

Encuentra Toda la Documentación Que Necesitas Descargar