Digital Signage

Eleva tu publicidad con digital signage LG, cartelería digital con la mejor calidad del mercado. Una experiencia visual para los negocios gracias a los múltiples formatos y productos de LG.

Digital Signage

Lleva tu negocio al siguiente nivel y aumenta el alcance de tu marca

LG Videowall

El videowall con marco de 0,44 mm, el más estrecho del mundo

Estándar >

Pantallas táctiles

Táctil >

Pantallas Alto brillo

 Alto brillo>

Videowall >

Pantallas UltraStrech LG

UltraStretch >

Media players >
Estándar

Amplia las oportunidades de tu negocio

Video Wall

Construye Videowalls y genera la atracción que tu marca merece

Digital Signage

Las soluciones LG para Digital Signage están diseñadas para integrase en entornos comerciales y crear un gran impacto

Media Players

Optimiza el espacio con nuestros accesorios

Servicio técnico

Portal de partners