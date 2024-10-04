About Cookies on This Site

Almacenamiento de energía (ESS)

Los Sistemas de Almacenamiento de Energía de LG HOME Series, (también SAE o ESS) son el mejor complemento a las instalaciones fotovoltaicas con baterías para maximizar la eficiencia energética de su hogar. Podrá almacenar energía durante las horas de máxima producción para usarla el resto del día.

El ESS te transporta a un mundo completamente nuevo

El ESS (Energy Storage System) es un dispositivo que almacena la electricidad generada por los sistemas de energía (paneles solares) en una batería, que descarga cuando es necesario. Es la solución perfecta para ahorrar energía y contribuir a la protección del medio ambiente.

Una bombilla junto al brote de una planta en la tierra con un fondo de hojas

Gama LG HOME

LG Electronics ofrece ESS ideales para cualquier necesidad de aplicación con la gama HOME. HOME ESS maximiza la eficiencia del uso de energía renovable de tu hogar.

Una casa con paneles solares en el tejado Hay un coche delante de la casa y dos modelos de Energy Storage System a la derecha.

Una madre y su hija están sentadas leyendo en una estancia abierta y diáfana. A su derecha hay dos imágenes de productos Energy Storage System.

Energía fiable de una marca de confianza

HOME ESS evita el desequilibrio energético y las sobrecargas gracias a un sistema trifásico. Con sus múltiples medidas de seguridad, nuestro sistema es seguro y estable.

Dos diagramas que muestran cómo los productos Energy Storage System convierten la luz absorbida por los paneles solares en electricidad

Alta eficiencia a través de ESS acoplado en CC

HOME ESS puede alcanzar una mayor eficiencia de ida y vuelta al reducir el proceso de conversión energética.

Una casa con paneles solares instalados en el tejado donde se muestran los diferentes ángulos desde los que se puede absorber energía solar.

Más flexibilidad con tres MPPT

Con tres avanzados MPPT multicadena, HOME ESS ofrece una capacidad de batería fácil de ampliar (de 10,7 kWh a 28,5 kWh) para tejados con varios ángulos.

Hay dos productos solares y un logotipo de la garantía de diez años a la derecha.

Colaborador energético con un servicio integral

LG ESS Home es una solución de servicio único que puede ser emparejada con módulos LG, aerotermia, PCS (inversor) y baterías LG de un mismo proveedor. Aportamos satisfacción al cliente mediante una solución integrada.

Tres productos Energy Storage System instalados bajo una escalera junto a una bicicleta y equipos deportivos.

Ampliación de batería fácil y flexible

HOME ESS cuenta con dos cargadores integrados que no requieren dispositivos adicionales para ampliar la batería. También ofrece una ampliación sencilla de la batería de 10,7 kWh a 28,5 kWh.

Batería Safety-Cell

Las celdas de batería están interconectadas con un método de unión con alambres de aluminio. Si se produce un cortocircuito, los alambres de aluminio se funden y proporcionan seguridad al sistema de batería. Además de la unión de alambre, cada celda de batería cuenta con un búfer de protección adicional que la hace más segura.

A la izquierda está el producto Energy Storage System, con tres imágenes de la batería y la marca «Desarrollada y patentada por LG» en el centro. A la derecha se ven gradaciones de amarillo, verde y azul desde la parte superior de la batería. Desde arriba, se pueden leer las frases «Búfer de protección adicional», «Capacidad utilizable total» y «Capacidad del búfer».

Reserva de enegía fiable

Con Home ESS se puede disfrutar de una vivienda ecológica sin apagones.

No te preocupes por los apagones inesperados

"«Fue un fastidio que ni el aire acondicionado ni las luces ni la nevera funcionaran durante las dos horas que duró el apagón. De hecho, la comida de la nevera podría haberse estropeado. Ahora que he instalado el LG ESS, tengo la tranquilidad de contar con energía almacenada en caso de apagón»."

Una hilera de casas en medio de una oscuridad total con una sola encendida, lo que indica que el uso del Energy Storage System ofrece energía de reserva durante un apagón.

Modo inteligente que se adapta a la previsión meteorológica

Home ESS te ayuda a sacar el máximo partido de tu batería controlando el modo de carga en función de las condiciones climáticas del día. Con este modo económico ahorrarás dinero maximizando el autoconsumo.

Dos gráficos comparando la potencia de carga en productos con sensores climáticos frente a productos sin sensores bajo un tejado con paneles solares instalados

Gestión inteligente con EnerVu

La sencilla interfaz de usuario te permite comprobar de un solo vistazo el índice de autoconsumo, la generación fotovoltaica, la alimentación eléctrica, el consumo de carga, la carga de vehículos eléctricos, el funcionamiento de bombas de calor aire-agua, la potencia de carga/descarga y mucho más.

Paquete energético de LG Electronics

HOME ESS maximiza el autoconsumo porque es compatible con la bomba de calor aire-agua de LG.

ESS home pack

Una solución
para el ecosistema
energético doméstico

Una solución<br>para el ecosistema<br>energético doméstico Descarga el folleto

HOME ESS1

HOME ESS

Conoce más sobre los Sistemas de Almacenamiento de Energía de LG HOME Series.

HOME ESS Ahora en youtube

Datos técnicos

A table providing a specification breakdown for the Home 8 and Home 10 Energy Solar System models.

País disponible

Banderas de Alemania, Austria, Suiza, España y Portugal

Contacta con nosotros

Haznos tus consultas sobre el producto y nos pondremos en contacto contigo en breve.

Descarga más información

