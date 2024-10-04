About Cookies on This Site

Display Profesional

Las pantallas profesionales LG cuentan con una calidad y alta definición perfecta para todo tipo de negocios. Conoce los distintos productos y sus características.

    Auténtica Innovación Detrás de la Simplicidad

Display Profesional LG Magnit

 

 



    Experimenta Una Sensación Visual Llimitad con Nuestra Primera Pantalla MICRO LED

Display Profesional LED Cinema

     Lleva la Experiencia Visual del Cine a un Nuevo Nivel

Display Profesional Ver lo invisible, tocar lo invisible


     Redefine la Forma de Comunicarte con Tus Clientes, Haz Visible lo Invisible

Display Profesional Información Display, Innovación para una vida mejor

 

 



     Da Vida a tu Imaginación Gracias a la Gama OLED Signage, Pantallas Flexibles,Curvas, Delgadas y Ligeras. Aptas par Todo Tipo de Espacios

main-id-01_1461218344265---_1476686909304

Digital Signage

Descúbre como las soluciones LG digital signage aportan beneficios en tu negocio.

main-id-02_1461218375206

Commercial TV

Con LG Pro: centric hotel TV y las soluciones signage, se puede crear contenido personalizado para el cuidado de los huéspedes, de una manera simple y fácil.

ID_OLED_1461895098476

OLED Signage

Las pantallas comerciales OLED signage de doble vista están disponibles en configuraciones de mosaico plano y curvo.

ID_LEDSignage_Main_Hero_1461218498655

LED Signage

LG smart LED Interior ayuda a que tu contenido cobre vida, mientras LG smart LED Exterior (serie LBS) cautivará a tus clientes convirtiéndose en un punto de referencia en tu negocio.

Industria

Descubre una nueva visión con nuestras referencias en Vertical.

information-display_About LG_1476685333245

LG Información Display

LG información display ofrece una amplia gama de productos y soluciones innovadores que tienen el poder de mover tu corazón y tu mente.

