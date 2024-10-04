About Cookies on This Site

LED Signage

Los paneles LED signage brindan momentos inmersivos con múltiples aplicaciones para los negocios tanto en exterior como en interior. Colores más vivos y sin distorsiones gracias a su procesador de imagen que se integra en todo tipo de entornos.

ID_LED-Signage_hero_01_M03_1520988358655_1554381957831

LED Signage

Elige entre pantallas interiores y exteriores para construir una experiencia diferente y sin distorsiones.

ID_Main_Hero_1553056648226_1554382023356

Redefine el Espacio con LG LED Signage

Crea una experiencia de usuario mejorada.

Product

ID_LED-Signage_LDM_1547021121344_1548217763536_1555070323608

LED interior >

ID_LED-Signage_products_02_M08_OUTDOOR_1520988435554_1554382282858

LED exterior >

LED film transparente >
ID_LED-Signage_features_01_M01_INDOOR-LED_1520988491219_1554382422861

LED Interior

Redefine el espacio con las pantallas LED de LG.

ID_LED-Signage_Outdoor_hero_01_M02_1521519567048_1554382510593

LED Exterior

Pantallas para el aire libre, estadios, publicidad y exhibiciones.

ID_LED-Signage_main_Banner_1553219014794_1554382635294

Un Nuevo Espacio con LED Signage

Calidad de imagen superior para la mejor experiencia.

Main_Bottom_Banner_1543821714815_1555070230691

LG C-Display+App

Encuentra todo lo que necesitas para configurar tu pantalla en la palma de tu mano.