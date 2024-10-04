About Cookies on This Site

LG Free Combination

LG Free Combination maximiza la comodidad del usuario para cada negocio.

a black basic image

LG Free Combination

Los sistemas de aire acondicionado LG Free Combination proporcionan un ahorro de energía significativo, refrigeración potente y un verdadero confort.

Cassette

le%20Split_PC02_01

Cassette Round

single_split_round_cassette

Conductos Media/Alta Presión

Single%20Split_PC02_04

Conductos Baja Silueta

Single%20Split_conductos_baja_silueta

Techo

Single%20Split_PC02_05

Mural

global-singlesplit-categoryselector-1

Consola

D03-08_global-singlesplit-categoryselector-2

LG Smart Inverter3

LG Smart Inverter

Ahorro de energía1

Ahorro de Energía

A diferencia de los compresores tradicionales de velocidad constante, el compresor LG Smart Inverter aporta un nivel de inteligencia innovador a todas las soluciones de aire en las que se instala.

Máxima eficiencia energética1

Máxima Eficiencia Energética

El compresor ajusta la salida de aire en función de las condiciones del entorno, dando lugar a una gran eficiencia energética, un mayor confort y una fiabilidad sostenida.

Confort

El compresor LG Smart inverter maximiza el confort del usuario mediante un ajuste de la salida del aire que asegura que la temperatura de la estancia se mantiene a la temperatura establecida. Además, los sistemas cuentan con capacidad de enfriamiento rápido.

Enfriamiento rápido1

Enfriamiento Rápido

LG Smart Inverter detecta no solo la temperatura sino también la presión, haciendo posible un enfriamiento preciso y rápido.

Refrigeración de confort1

Refrigeración de Confort

El compresor LG Smart Inverter maximiza el confort del usuario al mantener una temperatura constante hasta llegar a la temperatura establecida.

Fiabilidad

Ideales para regiones con suministro eléctrico inestable, los sistemas de aire acondicionado Smart Inverter Single Split de LG funcionan con un mayor grado de estabilidad y fiabilidad en un amplio rango de funcionamiento.

Amplio Rango de Funcionamiento

La tecnología superior de los compresores LG garantiza un rendimiento estable en un amplio rango de temperaturas.

Protección de Alto y Bajo Voltaje

Cuando se suministra un voltaje anormal, el compresor LG Smart Inverter se apaga de forma automática y fiable. Sin embargo, el compresor de velocidad constante tiene un mayor riesgo de daños.

Fácil mantenimiento y servicio: LG MV1

Fácil Mantenimiento y Servicio: LG MV

La tecnología superior de los compresores LG garantiza un rendimiento estable en un amplio rango de temperaturas.

