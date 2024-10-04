About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V

Las soluciones Multi V de LG se encuentran entre las más versátiles y potentes, ofreciendo un sistema rentable y una instalación más fácil.

MULTI V i

MULTI V S R32

MULTI V S R410A

MULTI V M

MULTI V WATER 5

Hydrokit

Unidades interiores

MULTI V i

MULTI V S R32

MULTI V S R410A

MULTI V M

MULTI V WATER 5

Hydro kit

Unidades interiores

Solución MULTI V de LG

MULTI V es el sistema de flujo de refrigerante variable de LG. Minimiza las pérdidas de eficiencia y proporciona beneficios energéticos sostenibles. Al proporcionar un confort, eficiencia energética y fiabilidad excepcionales, las soluciones MULTI V de LG ofrecen rentabilidad y una instalación más sencilla, por lo que están ampliamente consideradas entre los sistemas de aire acondicionado más versátiles y potentes.

Buscador de documentación

Encuentra Toda la Documentación Que Necesitas

Catálogos, manuales, fichas técnicas...

