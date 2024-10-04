About Cookies on This Site

Hydro Kit para VRF calefacción LG

LG Hydro Kit proporciona calefacción por suelo radiante y agua caliente para crear un ambiente interior cálido y cómodo. Además, permite una solución energética de alta eficiencia cuando se utiliza con MULTI V.

MULTI V i

 MULTI V i

MULTI V S R32

MULTI V S R32

MULTI V S R410A

MULTI V S R410A

MULTI V M

MULTI V M

MULTI V WATER 5

MULTI V WATER 5

Hydrokit

Hydrokit

Unidades interiores

Unidades interiores

Sale vapor caliente de la bañera.

Hydro Kit

Calefacción en el suelo y suministro de agua caliente para un ambiente interior cálido.

Sale vapor caliente de la bañera.

Solución de agua caliente con MULTI V

Las operaciones de refrigeración y calefacción, así como el suministro de agua caliente están disponibles con la combinación de las soluciones MULTI V y Hydro Kit.

Solución ecológica

Como solución energético ecológica gracias a la baja emisión de CO2, se puede aplicar a diversas instalaciones que requiere calefacción y suministro de agua caliente como hospitales, viviendas y complejos turísticos.

Demostrar que los productos se pueden aplicar a varias instalaciones, como hospitales y viviendas.

Ahorro de espacio

El Hydro Kit montado en la pared con MULTI V S exterior, con un tamaño y diseño compactos, es adecuado para instalaciones residenciales.

Las imágenes muestran productos instalados en paredes y habitaciones cálidas.