About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

MULTI Inverter

Los Sistemas Multi conforman una solución versátil y eficiente, que permite cubrir las necesidades de climatización con diversas opciones interiores y una única unidad exterior.

Multi Split

MULTI Split

El sistema de aire acondicionado Multi Split de LG

es una solución de refrigeración cómoda y elegante.

Características Gamas
Características
Más información

La solución perfecta para varias estancias

La Solución Perfecta para Varias Estancias

El sistema Multi Split ofrece refrigeración y calefacción en todas y cada una de las habitaciones instalando solo una unidad exterior.

MULTI

Una unidad exterior individual puede admitir de dos a cinco unidades de interior.

* Máximo 5 estancias (40 kBtu/h)

Varios Tipos de Interior

Una gran variedad de unidades de interior modernas y elegantes complementan el diseño interior de cualquier hogar.

Varios Tipos de Interior1

1.D07_D06_2020_Multi-Split_LGCOM_PC-06_v2.2

*La gama de productos puede variar según el país

Flexibilidad del Espacio

El sistema Multi Split de LG no necesita varias unidades de exterior para enfriar todos los espacios de la casa.

Una sola unidad exterior cubre toda la casa cómodamente.

Flexibilidad del espacio1

*Basado en el modelo de 40 kBtu/h
*Basado en el modelo MU5M40.U44

Refrigeración y Calefacción Más Rápidas

El sensor de presión de LG permite alcanzar la temperatura objetivo más rápidamente con gran precisión y estabilidad.

Refrigeración y calefacción más rápidas

Control Desde la Aplicación Móvil LG ThinQ™

La app LG ThinQ permite supervisar y controlar el consumo de energía para una conservación más eficaz de la energía. Permite conectarse en cualquier momento y lugar, pudiendo comprobar la temperatura de la casa incluso cuando se está fuera de ella.

 

Control desde la aplicación móvil LG ThinQ™

Purificación del Aire

La unidad interior de tipo cassette de LG está equipada con la función de purificación de aire. Ofrece una solución al problema de las nocivas partículas de polvo ultrafinas. Producto de alto rendimiento certificado por la CAC* que proporciona aire limpio y fresco a grandes espacios.

Purificación del aire

*Certificación de aire acondicionado, la Asociación Coreana de Limpieza del Aire prueba estrictamente la función de limpieza del aire de los productos de aire acondicionado y certifica los productos fiables.

Purificación del aire para un espacio interior más saludable

Purificación del Aire para un Espacio Interior Más Saludable

Una poderosa purificación del aire en cinco pasos elimina el olor, los gérmenes y el polvo fino invisible PM 1.0. Este filtro se puede limpiar con agua, permitiendo un uso semipermanente.

*El kit de purificación de aire se puede comprar aparte.

Revestimiento Resistente a la Corrosión

El revestimiento negro con resina epoxídica mejorada se aplica para una fuerte protección

contra diversas condiciones externas corrosivas, como la contaminación salina y la contaminación del aire, incluidos los humos.

Gama MULTI Inverter

Multi inverter gamas Aire acondicionado LG

Buscador de documentación

Encuentra Toda la Documentación Que Necesitas

Catálogos, manuales, fichas técnicas...

Encuentra Toda la Documentación Que Necesitas Descargar

*Solo aplicable al Compresor BLDC Inverter Twin Rotary incluido en los aires Multi inverter R32 comercializados: (i) antes del 01.01.2022 (durante 3 años adicionales a la garantía legal (2 años)); y (ii) después del 01.01.2022 (durante 2 años adicionales a la garantía legal (3 años)). La garantía comercial solo cubre el coste de la pieza, por lo que, el resto de costes serán asumidos por el cliente. + INFO: Consulte la tarjeta de garantía aplicable en https://www.lg.com/es