Bomba de Calor ACS

Solución de calentador de agua eficiente con control inteligente.

Water heater installed in the bathroom

Calentador de Agua con Bomba de Calor LG Inverter

Este sistema es capaz de producir agua caliente sanitaria en única unidad de manera compacta y con un mínimo consumo energético. 

Características
Más información

¿Qué es un Calentador de Agua con Bomba de Calor?

Con un énfasis cada vez mayor en las soluciones energéticas ecológicas, la bomba de calor de LG obtiene el 75% de su energía del aire exterior. Esta fuente de energía renovable convierte baja temperatura en alta temperatura utilizando dos intercambiadores de calor, un condensador y un evaporador.

Electric / GAS Water Heater and Heat Pump Water Heater Comparison Image

Excelente Eficiencia

El nuevo calentador de agua con bomba de calor Inverter de LG permite un impresionante ahorro de energía de más del 70% en comparación con un calentador eléctrico convencional debido al compresor DUAL Inverter de alta eficiencia.

LG's new inverter heat pump water heater is more than 70% of energy savings.

* Basado en datos de simulación internos de LG sobre el consumo diario de electricidad en condiciones climáticas de 7ºC exteriores. El consumo anual de electricidad es 74% menor cuando se usa el modelo de calentador de agua con bomba de calor LG Inverter 270L de capacidad que cuando se usa un calentador de agua eléctrico general (clase C)

* El Coeficiente de Rendimiento (COP) del modelo de 270L de capacidad alcanza 3,85 (Etiqueta energética A ++) y el COP del modelo de 200L de capacidad alcanza 3,60 (Etiqueta energética A +).

The image of the capital city where warm water is coming out.

Potente Rendimiento de Calefacción

El Compresor DUAL Inverter maximiza la potencia en modo turbo para un tiempo de calentamiento un 30% más rápido. 

* En modo turbo para un tiempo de calentamiento un 30% más rápido para el primer uso de agua que el funcionamiento en modo automático.

* El modo Turbo se basa en la operación de Max Hz de inversor doble con optimización de la lógica del calentador. La prueba se llevó a cabo internamente con base en la prueba estándar US FHR.

DUAL Inverter Compressor

Compresor DUAL Inverter

Dual Inverter Compressor ™ de LG ahorra energía con un amplio rango de funcionamiento. 

Enjoy a relaxing spa with a low-noise water heater

Ruido Reducido

A través del motor BLDC y el Compresor DUAL Inverter, el ruido se reduce a 38 dBA (presión sonora).

Diseño Elegante

 

 

Su exclusivo diseño cuadrado y el lujoso color plateado lo convierten en un elemento elegante que encaja en el interior del hogar.

Stylish Design DESIGN AWARD 2020 Reddot winner 2020

Smart Control

Con la app LG ThinQ pueden controlar y monitorizar fácilmente la bomba de calor, verificar la temperatura actual del agua, establecer horario de operación y más. 

Wi-Fi Remote Control with LG ThinQ™

a black basic image

Varios Modos

El calentador de agua con bomba de calor LG Inverter se puede usar en 4 modos diferentes para diferentes condiciones.

Bomba de Calor

Calentamiento de agua mediante bomba de calor. 

Auto

Controla automáticamente la bomba de calor y el calentador auxiliar para su calidad óptima.

Turbo

Potencia el funcionamiento del calentador auxiliar para una calidad óptima.

Vacaciones

Minimizar la pérdida de energía mientras la función de calor no está en uso.

Varios Lugares de Instalación

  Con un diseño premium y lujoso, el nuevo Calentador de Agua con Bomba de Calor Inverter de LG es adecuado para instalarlo en el garaje, la cocina, el baño y cualquier otro espacio del hogar.

Various indoor types to choose that suits you the most

Durabilidad Extrema

10 Años de Garantía*

Los usuarios pueden estar tranquilos con una garantía de 10 años en las partes centrales del dispositivo: el tanque de agua y el compresor. TUV Rheinland certifica la durabilidad de 10 años del Compresor DUAL Inverter, mientras que el revestimiento cerámico del tanque de agua proporciona 10 años de resistencia a la corrosión según la Norma Cerámica de Alemania DIN 4753.

*Solo aplicable al compresor incluido en las Bomba de Calor ACS comercializadas después del 01.01.2022 (durante 2 años adicionales a la garantía legal (3 años)). La garantía comercial solo cubre el coste de la pieza, por lo que, el resto de costes serán asumidos por el cliente. + INFO: Consulte la tarjeta de garantía aplicable en https://www.lg.com/es

Fácil Instalación y Mantenimiento

La tubería de entrada y salida unidireccional de la máquina, junto con la sencilla conexión de los cables con la caja de conexiones permiten una instalación fácil y rápida. Además, la aplicación LG ThinQ proporciona programas de alarma de servicio y autodiagnóstico para facilitar el mantenimiento. 

Gama de Calentadores de Agua

An image of a Water Heater Line Up.

* La eficiencia energética fue probada en un espacio sin calefacción a 15 ° C según EN16147 con un perfil de carga L.

Buscador de documentación

Encuentra Toda la Documentación Que Necesitas

Catálogos, manuales, fichas técnicas...

Encuentra Toda la Documentación Que Necesitas Descargar