Controles Centrales

Los controles centrales de LG proporcionan una práctica gestión de los diversos productos de climatización de un edificio. Desde fijar la temperatura de cada habitación a controlar el consumo de energía y enviar alertas en tiempo real.

Controles Centrales

Solución de control integrada para la gestión optimizada de edificios

Características
Interfaz de uso sencillo

Interfaz de Uso Sencillo

El control de los edificios se puede monitorizar de forma sencilla con una interfaz flexible y se puede gestionar fácilmente con un plano real en la pantalla. La interfaz intuitiva brinda a los usuarios una gestión sencilla del uso de la energía del edificio.

Ahorro de energía con navegación energética

Ahorro de Energía con Navegación Energética

Se puede acceder periódicamente a los datos históricos del sistema de control de la energía de los edificios para que los usuarios puedan supervisar y establecer el objetivo de consumo a fin de lograr una gestión óptima de la energía.

Gama de Controles Centrales

