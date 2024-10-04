About Cookies on This Site

Una enfriadora Inverter Scroll de LG colocada en un tejado con un cielo despejado y una suave luz solar de fondo.

Enfriadora Inverter Scroll

La enfriadora compacta Inverter Scroll de LG optimiza la calefacción y la refrigeración, al tiempo que permite una instalación sencilla y un funcionamiento silencioso.

¿Qué es una enfriadora Inverter Scroll? Características clave Preguntas frecuentes
¿Qué es una enfriadora Inverter Scroll?
Contáctanos

¿Qué es una enfriadora Inverter Scroll?

Nueva enfriadora Inverter Scrool de LG, eficiente, compacta y silenciosa

Alta eficiencia energética

Rendimiento mejorado gracias a la nueva tecnología inverter

Funcionamiento altamente fiable

Funcionamiento estable en una amplia gama de temperaturas de refrigeración y calefacción

Gran flexibilidad y comodidad

La solución óptima para multitud de entornos

Refrigerante de última generación

Usa refrigerante R32 y proporciona un menor GWP y una mayor eficiencia energética

Alta eficiencia energética

La eficiencia de la calefacción y la refrigeración mejora gracias al aumento del volumen de aire, la optimización del flujo de aire y la reducción del ruido.1) Mantiene el rendimiento del intercambio de calor y un ciclo de refrigeración estable en condiciones de heladas mientras suministra agua de -10 a 60°C. 2,3)

1. Probado con el modelo INVERTER SCROLL CHILLER AIR_KCHH serie 60 RT en condiciones nominales en nuestras instalaciones calibradas. El rendimiento real puede variar con las condiciones del mundo real.
2. Tenga en cuenta que estos resultados se han obtenido mediante el proceso de pruebas interno de LG.
3. Los resultados pueden variar en función del entorno.

Funcionamiento altamente fiable

La enfriadora Inverter Scroll R32 suministra una gama más amplia de temperaturas del agua, de -10 a 25°C (fría) y de 30 a 60°C (caliente), ampliando la temperatura de salida para agua fría y caliente en unos 5 grados centígrados, lo que permite un rendimiento constante y fiable en diversas aplicaciones. 4)

4. -10 ~ 4 ℃ : Función de baja temperatura con anticongelante (etilenglicol: más del 30%, propilenglicol más del 35%).

La solución más óptima y flexible

La enfriadora Inverter Scroll de LG reduce el ruido a 68 dB(A) y el control remoto táctil detecta errores y gestiona la monitorización del ciclo, la programación y el control de la demanda. 5,6)

5. Comparación del nivel de presión sonora del modelo 60RT de la serie KCHH.
6. El nivel de presión sonora se mide en las condiciones nominales en las salas anecoicas según la norma ISO 3745.

Refrigerante R32 de nueva generación

El refrigerante R32 tiene muchas ventajas sobre el R410A, incluido un menor consumo de energía y menores costes de instalación y mantenimiento debido a su menor tamaño de las unidades. 7,8)

Imagen comparativa del Potencial de Calentamiento Global (PCG) de los refrigerantes R410A y R32, junto a las dos unidades LG Cooling ante un fondo natural.

* GWP: Global Warming Potential (potencial de calentamiento global)

7. Probado con el modelo INVERTER SCROLL CHILLER AIR_KCHH serie 60 RT en condiciones nominales en nuestras instalaciones calibradas. El rendimiento real puede variar con las condiciones del mundo real.
8. Comparación de la huella de carbono del INVERTER serie AIR_KCHH de LG con el modelo de la serie 30 RC de la empresa C y el modelo de la serie YLLA de la empresa YLLA basado en el rango de capacidad equivalente de 60 RT.

Preguntas frecuentes

Q.

¿Por qué una enfriadora Inverter Scroll LG?

A.

La enfriadora Inverter Scroll de LG está diseñada para obtener una eficiencia óptima en refrigeración y calefacción utilizando las principales tecnologías de LG, como Twin All Inverter, HiPOR™, Biomimetic Fan, Wide Louver Plus Fin y Optimized Vapor Injection.

Q.

¿Cuáles son las diferencias entre una enfriadora scroll convencional y una enfriadora Inverter Scroll?

A.

Las convencionales funcionan a una velocidad fija y con una cantidad constante de energía, mientras que las enfriadoras Scroll Inverter ajustan la velocidad del compresor para obtener una mayor eficiencia energética y un mejor rendimiento con cargas parciales.

Q.

¿Qué es mejor, un R410A o un R32?

A.

Aunque ninguno de los dos agota la capa de ozono, el R32 tiene un PCA más bajo y es más fácil de reciclar. El R32 también tiene menores costes de funcionamiento y mantenimiento y ahora es más común que el R410A debido a su eliminación progresiva.

Q.

¿Dónde se utiliza habitualmente?

A.

La enfriadora Inverter Scroll puede utilizarse para procesos de fábricas o instalaciones industriales, como climatizador con agua fría o caliente, o para almacenar agua para jardinería de instalaciones.

