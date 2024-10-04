About Cookies on This Site

Multi V S con refrigerante R32

LG MULTI V S es una solución VRF compacta pero potente para uso residencial y pequeñas oficinas que proporciona un alto rendimiento con reducidos costes operativos. Descubra MULTI V S, más pequeño, más potente y más ecológico.

MULTI V i

MULTI V S R32

MULTI V S R410A

MULTI V M

MULTI V WATER 5

Hydrokit

Unidades interiores

productos instalados en una casa

Multi V S

Un sistema VRF más compacto, potente y ecológico para uso residencial y pequeñas oficinas.

Multi V S Descubre más

Soluciones aptas para cualquier espacio

Combine las unidades base de montaje en la pared con varios diseños montados en el techo para adaptarse mejor a la distribución de su hogar. Además el kit de purificación del aire mejora la calidad del aire del interior.

Soluciones aptas para cualquier espacio

Soluciones aptas para cualquier espacio

Combine las unidades base de montaje en la pared con varios diseños montados en el techo para adaptarse mejor a la distribución de su hogar. Además el kit de purificación del aire mejora la calidad del aire del interior.

Soluciones aptas para cualquier espacio

Soluciones aptas para cualquier espacio

Combine las unidades base de montaje en la pared con varios diseños montados en el techo para adaptarse mejor a la distribución de su hogar. Además el kit de purificación del aire mejora la calidad del aire del interior.

Tamaño compacto y peso ligero

El ventilador del MULTI V S 1 incorpora la tecnología y eficacia del modelo de 2 ventiladores. Con su tamaño compacto y peso ligero, proporciona una mejor visión exterior y facilita mucho la instalación.

Imagen de la instalación compacta de un Multi V S en una terraza.

Demuestra que el producto es ecológico.

Refrigerante R32 Ecológico y Eficiente

El refrigerante R32 produce una alta eficiencia ecológica incluso con una menor cantidad de refrigerante en comparación con el R410A, utilizado ampliamente. Esto significa un menor potencial de calentamiento global y un agotamiento mínimo de la capa de ozono.

*Solo modelo con refrigerante R32

Aerotermia híbrida con Multi V S

Combinando una unidad exterior de Multi V S R32, un Hidrokit, un depósito de ACS y unidades interiores, disponemos de producción de agua caliente sanitaria, calefacción y refrigeración por expansión directa en un mismo sistema. Una solución idónea para viviendas costeras

Descubre más

