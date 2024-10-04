About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Multi V i para climatización

Esta solución única para distintas aplicaciones en diferentes entornos permite controlar la calefacción, ventilación y agua caliente a la vez mediante una conectividad fluida con las unidades interiores.

MULTI V i

MULTI V i

MULTI V S R32

MULTI V S R32

MULTI V S R410A

MULTI V S R410A

MULTI V M

MULTI V M

MULTI V WATER 5

MULTI V WATER 5

Hydrokit

Hydrokit

Unidades interiores

Unidades interiores

Varios MULTI V i se han instalado uno junto al otro en el techo del edificio. Los chips de IA están resaltados en el centro del producto. Junto al producto hay los iconos de «Reducción del CO2», «Reducción del ruido» e «Interconectividad».

Solución VRF con tecnología IA

Una solución VRF inteligente que utiliza el control mediante IA para mejorar el espacio.

Diseñado para un rendimiento extraordinario

Experimenta su potente rendimiento de 26 CV, con un funcionamiento garantizado a temperaturas de entre -30℃ y 52℃ y un rendimiento al 100% entre -10℃ y 43℃. Características inigualables para un sistema de una sola unidad.

MULTI V i se ha instalado en el techo del edificio, con un clima frío de invierno y cálido de verano en el fondo. Se destaca el siguiente texto encima del producto: «Full Performance in -10℃ to 43℃»

* Los resultados pueden variar según el entorno.

La gestión inteligente de la energía empieza con el MULTI V i

Utiliza los datos sobres patrones de comportamiento de los usuarios y detecta automáticamente la temperatura, las personas, la estación y los niveles de humedad para crear un ambiente interior óptimo y reducir el consumo de energía.

MULTI V i se ha instalado en el techo de un edificio. Junto al producto, hay un gráfico que indica la temperatura, la humedad y el número de personas. Por encima, hay un gráfico que controla y registra el uso energético fijando objetivos.

* Los resultados pueden variar según el entorno.

Una solución para distintos espacios

Multi V i es compatible con otros productos como Hydro Kit y ERV para proporcionar soluciones de calefacción y agua caliente, refrigeración, humidificación y ventilación. Puede utilizarse con un detector de fugas LG para mantener seguros los espacios interiores.

 

Se ha instalado un MULTI V i y hay gente viviendo dentro del edificio. El primer espacio es una oficina, con calefacción, y se resalta el icono de calefacción. El segundo espacio es una cafetería, llena de aire limpio y se resalta el icono de ventilación. El tercer espacio tiene un suelo caliente y se resalta el icono de calefacción por suelo radiante. En el último espacio, sale agua caliente del cuarto de baño y se resalta el icono del agua caliente.