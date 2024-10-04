About Cookies on This Site

Serie LSCB

LSCB015-RK

Serie LSCB

Vista frontal con pantalla interior * La imagen de arriba puede diferir de la apariencia real.

Diseño ultra fino

Su diseño ultra fino, con 37,5 mm de grosor en los bordes, es la mayor ventaja del producto. Esta característica permite que la serie LSCB pueda instalarse y utilizarse en cualquier tipo de local sin restricciones.

Diseño ultra fino

Instalación fácil

Instalación fácil

La serie LSCB puede instalarse fácilmente desde la parte frontal. Gracias a esta característica, no requiere ningún espacio adicional para el mantenimiento detrás de la pantalla. Además, sus módulos LED se pueden acoplar o desacoplar fácilmente con una herramienta magnética.
16_9_fhd/UHD

16:9 FHD/UHD

Cada armazón de pantalla utiliza una relación de aspecto 16:9, la misma que se utiliza habitualmente en las pantallas para contenidos FHD y UHD.
Esto permite seguir utilizando el contenido existente sin costes adicionales ni tiempo de edición.

Diseño para esquinas

La serie LSCB se adapta de forma natural al espacio y ofrece a los clientes un contenido fluido e impecable, incluso en esquinas de 90 grados.

Diseñopara esquinas de 90° disponible

EMC Class B Certified

Diseño resistente al fuego y certificado EMC Clase B

La serie LSCB está a salvo de ondas electromagnéticas, que son dañinas para el medio ambiente y el cuerpo humano, con certificación EMC Clase B y está diseñada con certificación de protección contra incendios para la rápida propagación de llamas incluso si se incendia.
User-specific Customization

Personalización específica del usuario

La serie LSCB proporciona un gabinete mini y curvo para implementar varios tipos de pantallas requeridas por los usuarios, como curvatura personalizada, cóncava y convexa.

* Left & right side cutting
* Depending on the radius, the unit case dimension size changes.

Compatibilidad con Soluciones de software LG

Impulsada por el controlador del sistema de alto rendimiento de LG, la serie LSCB es compatible con las soluciones de software de LG, incluidas SuperSignCMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio sin problemas.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare: Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    LSCB015-RK

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    1.56

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    192x108

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    300x168.75

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.34

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2x2

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    384x216

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    600x337.5x34

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    0.2

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    5.3

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    26.17

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    409,600

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.1

  • Material del bastidor

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Acceso al servicio

    Front

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    800

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    160

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    150

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    50

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    740

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    512

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    171

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    2,528

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    -10℃ to +45℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    0~80%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP30

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP30

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-B, Fire Protection

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVCA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

    O

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Para obtener más documentación técnica y recursos, visita la página LG B2B Partner Portal.