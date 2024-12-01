Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Microondas Grill Inox Smart Inverter 1000W de 25 litros

Especificaciones

Reseñas

MH6565CPS

(3)

RESUMEN

Imprimir
Capacidad (l)
25
Dimensiones (Ancho x Alto x Fondo mm)
476 x 272 x 388
Tecnología Smart Inverter
Si
Interior fácil de limpiar Easy Clean
Si

Todas las especificaciones

MODELO

  • MH6565CPS

    　

CAPACIDAD

  • 25L

    　

POTENCIA

  • Microondas

    1000W

  • Grill

    900 W

  • Microondas + Grill

    1450 W

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Tecnología Smart Inverter

    Si

  • Posición del Grill

    Superior

  • Tipo de Grill

    Cuarzo

  • Tipo de Control

    Panel táctil y giratorio

  • Display

    Display LED

  • Cavidad Interior

    Interior fácil de Limpiar Easy Clean

  • Display apagado- Eco On

    Si

  • Sistema i-wave de microondas

    Si

  • Apertura de la puerta

    Izquierda-Derecha

  • Reloj

    Si

  • Bloqueo infantil

    Si

  • Más / Menos tiempo

    Si

FUNCIONES ESPECIALES

  • Gratinar

    6

  • Descongelar y cocinar

    8

  • Asar y Hornear

    6

  • Derretir / Ablandar

    4

  • Fermentación

    2

  • Cocción lenta y mantener caliente

    Si

  • Descongelación automática Inverter

    4

  • Menús automáticos

    8

  • Cocina al vapor

    8

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso (Kg)

    9.8

  • Dimensiones (Ancho x Alto x Fondo)

    476 x 272 x 388

  • Dimensiones plato interior

    292 mm

COLOR

  • Inox

    　

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

