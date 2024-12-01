We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Microondas Grill Inox Smart Inverter 1000W de 25 litros
RESUMEN
Todas las especificaciones
MODELO
-
MH6565CPS
CAPACIDAD
-
25L
POTENCIA
-
Microondas
1000W
-
Grill
900 W
-
Microondas + Grill
1450 W
CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES
-
Tecnología Smart Inverter
Si
-
Posición del Grill
Superior
-
Tipo de Grill
Cuarzo
-
Tipo de Control
Panel táctil y giratorio
-
Display
Display LED
-
Cavidad Interior
Interior fácil de Limpiar Easy Clean
-
Display apagado- Eco On
Si
-
Sistema i-wave de microondas
Si
-
Apertura de la puerta
Izquierda-Derecha
-
Reloj
Si
-
Bloqueo infantil
Si
-
Más / Menos tiempo
Si
FUNCIONES ESPECIALES
-
Gratinar
6
-
Descongelar y cocinar
8
-
Asar y Hornear
6
-
Derretir / Ablandar
4
-
Fermentación
2
-
Cocción lenta y mantener caliente
Si
-
Descongelación automática Inverter
4
-
Menús automáticos
8
-
Cocina al vapor
8
DIMENSIONES Y PESO
-
Peso (Kg)
9.8
-
Dimensiones (Ancho x Alto x Fondo)
476 x 272 x 388
-
Dimensiones plato interior
292 mm
COLOR
-
Inox
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf