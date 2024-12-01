We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Televisor LG 4K OLED, Procesador Inteligente de Máxima Potencia 4K a9 Gen 5 con IA, compatible con el 100% de formatos HDR, HDR Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Smart TV webOS22, el mejor TV para Gaming.
Todas las especificaciones
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Tipo de Pantalla
4K OLED
-
Resolución de Pantalla
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Tasa de Refresco
100Hz Nativo
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PROCESADO DE IMAGEN
-
Procesador de Imagen
Procesador con IA α9 4K Gen5
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
Escalado por IA
Escalado a 4K por IA
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Si (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
Selección de Género IA
Si (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Control de Brillo IA
Si
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Si
-
Tecnología de Atenuación
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Modos de Imagen
9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, ISF Sala Luminosa, ISF Sala Oscura)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Si
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Si
-
HGIG Mode
Si
-
Game Optimizer
Si (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)
Si
-
VRR (Tasa de Refresco Variable)
Si
ACCESIBILIDAD
-
Alto Contraste
Si
-
Escala de Grises
Si
-
Invertir colores
Si
DIMENSIONES Y PESOS
-
Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
1449 x 832 x 46,9
-
Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)
1449 x 862 x 251
-
Medidas Embalaje
1677 x 950 x 207
-
Peana TV (AnxPr mm)
998 x 251
-
Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)
24,0
-
Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)
32,6
-
Peso Embalaje (kg)
41,2
-
Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)
300 x 200
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Si
-
Sonido IA
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Diálogos Claros
Si
-
WiSA Ready
Si (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Si
-
Sound Mode Share
Si
-
Salida Simultánea de Audio
Si
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)
CONECTIVIDAD
-
HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
Si (v 5.0)
-
Entrada Ethernet
1ud
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Si
-
SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)
1ud
SMART TV
-
Funciona con Apple Homekit
Si
-
Funciona Con Apple Airplay2
Si
-
Art Gallery
Si
-
Sistema Operativo (OS)
webOS 22
-
Alertas Deportivas
Si
-
Ajustes de Familia
Si
-
ThinQ
Si
-
Panel de Casa
Si
-
Compatible con Cámara USB
Si
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
