65 pulgadas TV LG OLED evo* 4K serie M4 Inalámbrico con Smart TV WebOS24

Four images are shown. The first shows a Zero Connect Box is placed in front of LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 showing a dancer in a theatre on the screen and the words "Zero Connect" top left. The second shows a car racing game is shown on both the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 hung on the wall and a laptop in a living room, with a Zero Connect Box to the side and the words "Hassle Free" top left. The third shows a Zero Connect Box with multiple devices underneath highlighted in a darkened image of a living room and the words "Clutter Free" top left. The fourth shows LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 within an angled perspective on a stand in a living area and the words "Location Free" top left.