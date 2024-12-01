We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 65UN81006LB SMART TV UHD 4K - Smart TV con Inteligencia Artificial, 164cm (65"), Procesador Inteligente Quad Core, HDR 10 Pro, HLG, Sonido Ultra Surround, LED [Clase de eficiencia energética G]
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
-
Categoría
4K UHD, AI ThinQ
-
Pulgadas
65
-
cm
164
-
Resolución
4K
-
Resolución Píxeles
3840 x 2160
-
Panel
LED
-
IPS
Pantalla IPS
SMARTTV
-
SmartTV
Si
-
Sistema de AI
SmartTV webOS 5.0
-
Procesador
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Asistente de Google Integrado
Si
-
Asistente ALEXA Integrado
Si
-
Funciona con Apple Home Kit
Si
-
Magic Remote
Magic Remote Incluido
-
Apple Screen Share (Airplay2)
Air Play 2
-
Navegador Web
Navegador Libre
-
WiFi
WiFi (802.11ac)
-
Miracast
Miracast
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth V5.0
IMAGEN
-
Formatos HDR
HDR 10 Pro, HLG
-
Mapeado de color
Precisión de Color 17 x 17 x 17
-
4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding
Reducción de Ruido 2X
-
Modo FILMAKER
Modo Director (FILMMAKER)
SONIDO
-
Potencia/Woofer
20W (10W Por Canal)
-
Canales
2.0ch
-
Sonido Especial
-, Ultra Surround
-
Sonido IA
AI Sound
GAMING
-
ALLM
ALLM
-
HDR GiG
HDR GiG (Actualización)
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Antena
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
HDMI
3
-
version HDMI
3 x HDMI
-
USB
2 X USB 2.0
-
Entrada Óptica
Entrada de Fibra Óptica
-
USB Grabador
Grabación Antena por USB (Requiere HDD 80GB-2TB)
DISEÑO
-
Color Frontal
Negro Rocky
-
Color Trasera
Negro Light
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
Peana
peana central
-
Dimensiones sin peana
1453 x 840 x 84 mm. 23Kg
-
Dimensiones con peana
1453 x 907 x 340 mm. 24,1Kg
OTROS
-
Eficiencia
G (En una escala de A a G)
-
Consumo
146W
-
Tecnología
LED TV
-
Smart/Resolución
SmartTV 4K
-
Categoría/precio
Media
-
Novedades
2020
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
