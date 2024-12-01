We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TV LG 4K UHD, SmartTV webOS 6.0, Procesador de Imagen 4K Quad Core, Gaming TV, Compatible HDR10 Pro y HLG [Clasificación energética G]
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
-
Categoría
4K UHD, SmartTV webOS 6.0, AI ThinQ
-
Pulgadas
65
-
cm
164
-
Resolución
UHD 4K
-
Resolución Píxeles
3840 x 2160
-
Panel
4K UHD
SMARTTV
-
SmartTV
Si
-
Sistema de AI
SmartTV webOS 6.0
-
Procesador
Procesador de Imagen 4k Quad Core
-
Asistente de Google Integrado
Si
-
Asistente ALEXA Integrado
Si
-
Funciona con Apple Home Kit
Si
-
Magic Remote
Magic Remote OPCIONAL
-
Apple Screen Share (Airplay2)
Air Play 2
-
Navegador Web
Navegador Libre
-
WiFi
WiFi (802.11ac)
-
Miracast
Miracast
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth V5.0
IMAGEN
-
Color
Mejora de Color Avanzado
-
Formatos HDR
HDR10, HDR HLG
-
Mapeado de color
Precisión de Color: 17 x 17 x 17
-
4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding
Reducción de Ruido 2X
-
Modo FILMAKER
Modo Director (FILMMAKER)
-
Escalador
4K Upscaling
SONIDO
-
Potencia/Woofer
20W (10W Por Canal)
-
Canales
2.0ch
-
Sonido IA
Procesador de Sonido AI Sound
GAMING
-
ALLM
ALLM
-
HDR GiG
HDR GiG
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Antena
Sint. Terrestre DVB-T2/T
-
USB
1xUSB 2.0
-
Entrada Óptica
Entrada de Fibra Óptica
DISEÑO
-
Color Frontal
Negro Cerámico
-
Color Trasera
Negro
-
Peana
2 patas
DIMENSIONES
-
Dimensiones Sin Peana / VESA
1463 x 850 x 87.8 mm. Peso: 21.3Kg. VESA: 300 x 300
-
Dimensiones con Peana
1463 x 914 x 269 mm. Peso: 21.6Kg
EFICIENCIA ENERGETICA
-
Eficiencia SDR LETRA
G
-
Eficiencia HDR
G
OTROS
-
Tecnología
LED TV
-
Smart/Resolución
SmartTV 4K
-
Categoría/precio
Media
-
Novedades
2021
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
