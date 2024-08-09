Set-top Box Pro:Centric

About Cookies on This Site

LG STB-5500

STB-5500_01_Smart-Content-Customization_M02_1491802240468

Personnalisation de contenu intelligent

Créez votre propre solution avec des outils de personnalisation intelligente de LG et un logiciel de gestion de contenu. Grâce à cette solution sur mesure, les hôtels pourront impulser une nouvelle dimension à leur image de marque.
• Pro:Centric Smart SDK (HTML5, Java, Flash)
• Application préchargée
STB-5500_02_Smart-Connectivity_M03_1491802334464

Connectivité intelligente

Franchissez les barrières de l’affichage en toute liberté et sans contrainte. Grâce à LG Smart Share, l’utilisation des fonctions Miroir et de partage de contenu entre le téléviseur et d’autres appareils intelligents est devenue extrêmement simple et conviviale.
• Smart Share, partage d’écran -WiFi Direct, Miracast, WiDi
• Bluetooth Sound Sync.
STB-5500_03_Support-ULTRA-HD_M02_1491802416655

Prise en charge de l’ULTRA HD

Le STB-5500 prend en charge le décodage vidéo ULTRA HD et la résolution de sortie, ainsi que les mises à niveau automatiques du contenu Full HD vers ULTRA HD. Ainsi, vous pouvez transmettre des messages clairs et ajouter de l’animation sur le contenu.
STB-5500_04_SoftAP_M03_1491802479366

SoftAP

Soft AP signifie Point d’accès logiciel. Cette fonctionnalité de Wi-Fi virtuel est exécutée par un logiciel sur l’appareil afin de créer un point d’accès sans fil.
STB-5500_05_External Module_M02_1491802541873

Module externe prêt pour l’extension

La STB-5500 est conçue pour une extension supplémentaire du module externe. Cela réduit les besoins en câbles et connecteurs facilitant l’installation et la gestion.
Toutes les caractéristiques

CARACTÉRISTIQUE - PRO:CENTRIC

  • Type

    Smart

  • Application Pro:Centric

    PCA 3.7

  • Tuner

    • (1 Syntoniseur)

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

    GEM/FLASH/HTML

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

  • Fonctionnalités intelligentes

    Commercial Smart Home, Navigateur Web, softAP, Magic Remote (Prêt)

  • Connectivité

    Smart Share, partage d’écran, Bluetooth Sound Sync

  • Option de réglages avancés

    Arrêt automatique / Mise en veille automatique, Motion Eye Care, Smart Energy Saving

  • Gestion

    Diagnostic à distance, EzManager (pour la configuration initiale)

  • Interactivité

    HTNG / HDMI-CEC

  • Interface RJP

    RS232C, HDMI

  • DRM (gestion des droits numériques)

    Pro:Idiom

GÉNÉRALITÉS

  • Région

    Europe / CIS

Pour accéder à une documentation et des ressources plus techniques, rendez vous sur Le portail des partenaires professionnels de LG.