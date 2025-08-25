About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Solutions logicielles

Aide votre entreprise à gagner du temps et à utiliser les écrans d’affichage numérique plus efficacement sur plusieurs sites.

Solutions logicielles

Solutions logicielles

Découvrir
LG Digital Connect

Vous voulez renouveler votre espace ?
Visitez Virtual Showroom pour des idées créatives !

Découvrir

Solutions

LG Business Cloud

LG Business Cloud

Solution sur site

Solution sur site

Solution SignageCare

Solution SignageCare

webOS

webOS

LG Business Cloud

Une plateforme de solutions logicielles cloud intégrée qui permet une gestion flexible des écrans d’affichage à tout moment, n’importe où.

En savoir plus

Solution sur site

Découvrez des solutions logicielles basées sur des serveurs physiques afin d’améliorer les performances de fonctionnement des écrans d’affichage.

En savoir plus

Solution SignageCare

Un véritable soin apporté aux écrans d’affichage et au-delà pour améliorer la gestion à long terme de vos écrans numériques.

En savoir plus

webOS

WebOS Signage offre une compatibilité élevée, permettant l’intégration à divers matériels et solutions.

En savoir plus

LG Business Cloud

LG Business Cloud

Libérez le potentiel créatif de votre Signage

LG Business Cloud Rendez-vous sur LG Business Cloud