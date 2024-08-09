About Cookies on This Site

LAS-F

La série LAS à Fine-Pitch offre au cabinet un rapport d'aspect 16:9, un cadre léger et un accès à l'avant pour une installation et entretien faciles,

LAS-F

La série LAS à Fine-Pitch offre au cabinet un rapport d'aspect 16:9, un cadre léger et un accès à l'avant pour une installation et entretien faciles

Installation sans fil et design épuré

Installation sans fil et design épuré

Les cabinets sont empilables, avec des douilles en haut et en bas qui leur permettent de s’aligner. Grâce au connecteur d’alimentation et de signal intégré faisant saillie en haut, il n’est plus nécessaire de relier par câbles les cabinets. Ainsi, l'installation devient plus facile et l’apparence devient plus élégante.

Format 16:9 optimisé pour du contenu FHD/UHD

Format 16:9 optimisé pour du contenu FHD/UHD

Chaque cabinet utilise un rapport d’aspect 16:9, le plus communément utilisé pour du contenu FHD et UHD. Cela vous permet de profiter des contenus existant sans qu’il soit nécessaire de procéder à des montages supplémentaires.

Cabinet facile à manipuler et léger

Cabinet facile à manipuler et léger

Il est léger et facile à installer, ce qui empêche les dommages lors de l’installation. Même l’ensemble des écrans LED reste léger, ce qui permet de réduire les contraintes sur la structure de support des écrans.

Entretien par l'avant

Entretien par l’avant

Le produit offre un accès avant, ce qui élimine, pour les clients, le besoin d’espace arrière.

Redondance d'alimentation et de signal

Redondance d’alimentation et de signal

Un contrôleur de secours s’active en cas d’erreur de signal, ce qui évite l'extinction de l’écran (redondance de signal*). Puis, deux alimentations sont fournies pour chaque LED et l’une s’active pour fournir de l’énergie en cas de défaillance de l’autre (redondance d’alimentation)*.

Qualité d'image uniforme

Qualité d’image uniforme

Chaque étape à partir de la production fait l’objet d’une gestion stricte, et l’étalonnage en usine garantit une qualité identique pour toutes les unités LED. Cet écran diffuse parfaitement les contenus et présente une uniformité de la luminosité de 97％.

Netteté et précision de couleurs

Netteté et précision de couleurs

Les normes de qualité rigoureuses de LG permettent également à l’affichage LED de reproduire des couleurs précises, d’afficher avec éclat les couleurs originales des objets, sans distorsion.

Produit sûr, certifié RoHS

Produit sûr, certifié RoHS

ous les modèles d’affichage de LG sont certifiés RoHS, ce qui signifie que ce sont des produits écologiques qui n’utilisent pas de matériaux nocifs à l’environnement et aux personnes.

Nom du modèleLAS012DB2-FLAS012DB4-FLAS014DB2-FLAS014DB4-F
Configuration de pixelsSMD 3 en 1SMD 3 en 1SMD 3 en 1SMD 3 en 1
Pixel Pitch(mm)1.261.261.4541.454
Résolution par cabinet (L x H)480 x 270480 x 270416 x 234416 x 234
Dimensions par cabinet (L x H x D, en mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Poids par cabinet /mètre carré(en kg/unité)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Compartiment de dépannageAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrière
Luminosité minimum (Après étalonnage)600600600600
Température des couleurs3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Angle de vis（Horizontal/vertical）160/140160/140160/140160/140
Uniformité de la luminosité≥ 97％≥ 97％≥ 97％≥ 97％
Uniformité des couleurs±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Rapport de contraste7,0007,0007,0007,000
Profondeur de traitement (en bits)16161616
Consommation électrique (Poids/unité, moy., max.)54/18054/18054/18054/180
Consommation électrique (Poids/m², max.)874874874874
Alimentation électrique (en V)de 100 à 240de 100 à 240de 100 à 240de 100 à 240
Taux de rafraîchissement (en Hz)3,0003,0003,0003,000
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*100,00050,000100,00050,000
Température de fonctionnement (en °C) / Humidité-10∘à +40∘/10-80％RH-10∘à +40∘/10-80％RH-10∘à +40∘/10-80％RH-10∘à +40∘/10-80％RH

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du cabinet LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.

Nom du modèleLAS015DB4-FLAS018DB2-FLAS018DB4-FLAS025DB2-F
Configuration de pixelsSMD 3 en 1SMD 3 en 1SMD 3 en 1SMD 3 en 1
Pixel Pitch(mm)1.5751.891.892.52
Résolution par cabinet (L x H)384 x 216320 x 180320 x 180240 x 136
Dimensions par cabinet (L x H x D, en mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Poids par cabinet /mètre carré(en kg/unité)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Compartiment de dépannageAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrière
Luminosité minimum (Après étalonnage)600600600600
Température des couleurs3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Angle de vis（Horizontal/vertical）160/140160/140160/140160/140
Uniformité de la luminosité≥ 97％≥ 97％≥ 97％≥ 97％
Uniformité des couleurs±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Rapport de contraste7,0007,0007,0007,000
Profondeur de traitement (en bits)16161616
Consommation électrique (Poids/unité, moy., max.)54/18054/18054/18054/180
Consommation électrique (Poids/m², max.)874874874874
Alimentation électrique (en V)de 100 à 240de 100 à 240de 100 à 240de 100 à 240
Taux de rafraîchissement (en Hz)3,0003,0003,0003,000
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*50,000100,00050,000100,000
Température de fonctionnement (en °C) / Humidité-10∘à +40∘/10-80％RH-10∘à +40∘/10-80％RH-10∘à +40∘/10-80％RH-10∘à +40∘/10-80％RH

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du cabinet LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.

Nom du modèleLAS015DB2-FLAS025DB4-F
Configuration de pixelsSMD 3 en 1SMD 3 en 1
Pixel Pitch(mm)1.5752.52
Résolution par boîtier (L x H)384 x 216240 x 136
Dimensions par boîtier (L x H x D, en mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Poids par boîtier /mètre carré(en kg/unité)5.2/25.35.2/25.3
Compartiment de dépannageAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrière
Luminosité minimum (Après étalonnage)600600
Température des couleurs3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Angle de vis（Horizontal/vertical）160/140160/140
Uniformité de la luminosité≥ 97％≥ 97％
Uniformité des couleurs±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Rapport de contraste7,0007,000
Profondeur de traitement (en bits)1616
Consommation électrique (Poids/unité, moy., max.)54/18054/180
Consommation électrique (Poids/m², max.)874874
Alimentation électrique (en V)de 100 à 240de 100 à 240
Taux de rafraîchissement (en Hz)3,0003,000
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*100,00050,000
Température de fonctionnement (en °C) / Humidité-10∘à +40∘/10-80％RH-10∘à +40∘/10-80％RH

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du boîtier LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.