LBS DOOH

La série d'écran LBS DOOH est équipée d’un cabinet au design fin adapté aux diverses applications d’extérieur de qualité supérieure. Il résiste aux environnements extérieurs difficiles ou aux intempéries et se distingue même les jours les plus ensoleillés.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_02_M03_High-Performance-Slim_1554708749332

LBS DOOH

La série LBS est équipée d’un cabinet au design fin adapté aux diverses applications d’extérieur de qualité supérieure.

 

Gallery Features Tech Specs
lbs-dooh1
lbs-dooh2
lbs-dooh3
lbs-dooh4
lbs-dooh5
lbs-dooh6
D03_ID-LBS-DOOH-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706871082

Visibilité exceptionnelle

Offrant 6000 nits, cet écran lumineux s’avère optimal en extérieur, même lorsqu’il est
directement exposé à la lumière du soleil et attire instantanément l’attention, tout en
affichant des contenus plus efficacement que jamais.

D04_ID-LBS-DOOH-02-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554706921699

Lecture parfaite avec dynamic motion

Un taux de rafraîchissement s’élevant à 4840 Hz garantit une lecture fluide de
contenu. L’absence de scintillement dans les images élimine l’apparition des barres
noires qui proviennent des prises vidéo, ainsi que la fatigue oculaire et les troubles de
la vision chez les spectateurs.

D05_ID-LBS-DOOH-03-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554337323387

Protection Anti-intempéries Fiable

L’avant et l’arrière du cabinet sont certifiés IP66, pour un
fonctionnement stable non affecté par les
environnements extrêmes.

D06_ID-LBS-DOOH-04-Stadium-Front-and-Rear-Serviceability_1554337365098

Facilité d'accès à l'avant et à l'arrière

Le produit est accessible à l’avant et à l’arrière, ce qui
permet aux clients d’opérer des choix en fonction de leur environnement de
travail en réduisant au minimum les restrictions d’installation et de maintenance.

 

D07_ID-LBS-DOOH-05-Stadium-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554337406643

Rendu détaillé de la profondeur des couleurs

Un traitement des couleurs 16 bits fournit un meilleur
niveau des gris, ce qui permet de d’afficher de façon
fluide différentes profondeurs et intensités de couleurs
sans aucune distorsion, pour un contenu plus réaliste et
plus sophistiqué.

D08_ID-LBS-DOOH-06-Slim-and-Lightweight-Design_1554337475152

Design fin et léger

Un écran LED de 1m² ne pèse que 31,3 kg permettant
de rendre plus léger l’ensemble d’écrans et de réduire la
pression exercée sur la structure de maintien.

Model Name
LBS062DA1-V
LBS062DA3-V
LBS062DA3-V
LBS083DA3-V
Configuration de pixels
SMD 3 en 1
SMD 3 en 1
SMD 3 en 1
SMD 3 en 1
Pixel Pitch(mm)
6.25
6.25
8.33
8.33
Résolution par cabinet (L x H)
128x256
128x256
96x192
96x192
Dimensions par cabinet (L x H x D, en mm)
800x1600x143.5
800x1600x143.5
800x1600x143.5
800x1600x143.5
Poids par cabinet /mètre carré(en kg/unité)
40.0/31.3
40.0/31.3
40.0/31.3
40.0/31.3
Compartiment de dépannage
Avant et arrière
Avant et arrière
Avant et arrière
Avant et arrière
Luminosité minimale (Après étalonnage)
6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
Température des couleurs
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
3500-8500
Angle de vision (Horizontal/vertical)
160/130
160/130
160/125
160/125
Uniformité de la luminosité / des couleurs
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Rapport de contraste
3,000
3,000
3,000
3,000
Profondeur de traitement (en bits)
16
16
16
16
Consommation électrique (Poids/unité, moy./max.)
312/780
312/780
320/800
320/800
Consommation électrique (Poids/m², max.)
609
609
625
625
Alimentation électrique (en V)
100 to 240
100 to 240
100 to 240
100 to 240
Taux de rafraîchissement (en Hz)
4,000
4,000
4,000
4,000
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
Température de fonctionnement (en °C) / Humidité
-20° to +50°/< 90％RH
-20° to +50°/< 90％RH
-20° to +50°/< 90％RH
-20° to +50°/< 90％RH
Valeur nominale IP (avant) / (arrière)
IP66/IP66
IP66/IP66
IP66/IP66
IP66/IP66

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du cabinet LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.

Model Name
LBS100DA1-V
LBS100DA3-V
Configuration de pixels
SMD 3 en 1
SMD 3 en 1
Pixel Pitch(mm)
10.00
10.00
Résolution par cabinet (L x H)
80x160
80x160
Dimensions par cabinet (L x H x D, en mm)
800x1600x143.5
800x1600x143.5
Poids par cabinet /mètre carré(en kg/unité)
40.0/31.3
40.0/31.3
Compartiment de dépannage
Avant et arrière
Avant et arrière
Luminosité minimale (Après étalonnage)
6,000
6,000
Température des couleurs
3500-8500
3500-8500
Angle de vision (Horizontal/vertical)
160/115
160/115
Uniformité de la luminosité / des couleurs
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
≥97％/±0.05Cx,Cy
Rapport de contraste
3,000
3,000
Profondeur de traitement (en bits)
16
16
Consommation électrique (Poids/unité, moy./max.)
300/750
300/750
Consommation électrique (Poids/m², max.)
586
586
Alimentation électrique (en V)
100 to 240
100 to 240
Taux de rafraîchissement (en Hz)
4,000
4,000
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*
100,000
100,000
Température de fonctionnement (en °C) / Humidité
-20° to +50°/< 90％RH
-20° to +50°/< 90％RH
Valeur nominale IP (avant) / (arrière)
IP66/IP66
IP66/IP66

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du cabinet LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.