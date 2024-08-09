About Cookies on This Site

LG 32LT340C9ZB

Série LT340C9

LG 32LT340C9ZB
Un téléviseur commercial polyvalent1

Un téléviseur commercial polyvalent

Les téléviseurs commerciaux Lite de LG sont spécialement conçus pour l'hôtellerie et les commerces. Vos clients apprécieront les interfaces conviviales du LT340C, ainsi que sa
magnifique qualité d'image et de vidéo.

MAINTENANCE FACILE

D04_02_Real-Time_One-Line_1552344547775

Surveillance à distance en temps réel

En cas de dysfonctionnements ou d'erreurs, la fonction d'assistance à distance en temps réel est disponible. Lorsqu'une erreur se produit, une notification peut être envoyée par le biais du protocole SNMP (Protocole de gestion de réseau simple).

Alimentation et réseau en un seul câble.

La fonction WOL (Réveil par le réseau LAN) permet aux utilisateurs d'envoyer un message via le réseau pour allumer les écrans. Cela simplifie grandement l'installation et les processus de maintenance, étant donné qu'il ne suffit que d'un seul câble pour se connecter au réseau et à l'alimentation.
Compatibilité avec les systèmes de contrôle AV1
UNE PLUS GRANDE FACILITÉ D'UTILISATION

Compatibilité avec les systèmes de contrôle AV

Ce téléviseur LG dispose de la certification Crestron Connected , une fonctionnalité dédiée aux salles de réunion et visant à satisfaire les besoins croissants du marché de l'espace de réunion d'entreprise.

*Il s'agit d'un système de commande basé sur le réseau
Les systèmes de commande AV disponibles sont susceptibles de varier selon les régions.

DPM (Gestion de la consommation d'énergie)1
UNE PLUS GRANDE FACILITÉ D'UTILISATION

DPM (Gestion de la consommation d'énergie)

À partir de maintenant, vous pouvez configurer la fonctionnalité DPM (Gestion de la consommation d'énergie de l'écran) en la mettant en marche. Lorsqu'ils ne reçoivent aucun signal, les téléviseurs passent en mode DPM, pour une gestion efficace de leur consommation d'énergie.
Clonage de données par USB1
Fonctionnalités à forte valeur ajoutée

Clonage de données par USB

Le clonage de données par USB rend la gestion de plusieurs écrans plus efficace, étant donné que les utilisateurs ne sont plus obligés de configurer chaque écran un par un. Une fois que les utilisateurs ont copié les données d'un écran sur une clé USB, elles peuvent être facilement distribuées aux autres écrans via le plug-in USB.
Programmation d'horaire1
Fonctionnalités à forte valeur ajoutée

Programmation d'horaire

Créez votre propre programmation d'horaire sur votre téléviseur commercial. Dès que vous avez défini les heures d'ouverture / de fermeture et les vacances, le téléviseur s'allume/s'éteint en fonction de vos horaires de travail.
Sortie de haut-parleur externe1
Fonctionnalités à forte valeur ajoutée

Sortie de haut-parleur externe

Améliorez l'expérience de divertissement en ajoutant un haut-parleur supplémentaire. Les visiteurs pourront l'entendre et le contrôler de n'importe où dans votre commerce, y compris les toilettes.
Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

INFORMATIONS

  • Catégorie

    Commercial Lite

DESIGN

  • Nom de l’outil

    LJ61

  • Type de pied

    2 mâts

  • Couleur avant

    Ceramic Black

ÉCRAN

  • Dimensions (en pouces)

    32

  • Résolution

    HD (1366 x 768)

  • Luminosité (typ.)

    240 nit

AUDIO (SON)

  • Haut-parleur (sortie audio)

    10W

SYSTÈME DE DIFFUSION

  • Numérique

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL / SECAM

STANDARD

  • Sécurité

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

FONCTIONNALITÉS D’HÔTELLERIE

  • USB Cloning

    OUI

  • WOL

    OUI

  • SNMP

    OUI

  • Diagnostics

    OUI (Auto-diagnostics (USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    OUI (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    OUI (1.4)

  • Sortie IR

    OUI (RS-232C)

  • Code multi IR

    OUI

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    OUI

  • Welcome Video

    OUI

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    OUI

  • Insert Image

    OUI

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    OUI (Sortie de ligne)

  • Lecture automatique USB / lecture+

    OUI (Lecture+ automatique USB)

  • Lock mode

    OUI (limité)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    OUI

  • Mode économie d’énergie

    OUI

FONCTION VERTICALE (ENTREPRISE/DISTRIBUTION)

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibilité

    OUI

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    OUI

  • Programmation d’horaire

    OUI

  • NTP minuterie synchronisée

    OUI

CONNECTIVITÉS

  • Entrée HDMI

    OUI (2)

  • USB (Ver.)

    OUI (2.0 x 1)

  • Entrée RF

    OUI (2)

  • Entrée AV

    OUI

  • Entrée Composant (Y, Pb, Pr-Vidéo)

    OUI

  • Entrée RGB (D-sub 15 broches) - PC

    OUI

  • Sortie audio numérique (optique)

    OUI

  • Sortie casque

    OUI

  • Port Ci+

    OUI

  • RJ45

    YES (SNMP&MHEG)

  • RS-232C (D-sub 9 broches / prise jack)

    OUI

MÉCANIQUE

  • Compatible VESA

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    OUI

DIMENSIONS / POIDS

  • Dimensions avec pied (L x H x P)

    739 x 472 x 168 mm

  • Dimensions sans pied (L x H x P)

    739 x 441 x 84 mm

  • Dimension pour l’expédition (L x H x P)

    812 x 510 x 142 mm

  • Largeur de cadre (G/D/H/B, sur le cadre)

    20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4 mm

  • Largeur de cadre (G/D/H/B, hors cadre)

    18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6 mm

  • Poids avec pied

    4.9 kg

  • Poids sans pied

    4.85 kg

  • Poids pour l’expédition

    6.1 kg

SPÉC. D’ALIMENTATION

  • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Consommation électrique (max)

    46.8W

  • Consommation électrique (typ.)

    33.4W

  • Consommation en veille

    Moins de 0.3W

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • Class ErP

    A+

  • Consommation électrique activé

    26W

  • Ratio luminosité (%)

    65

  • Consommation annuelle moyenne (kWh)

    36

ACCESSOIRES

  • Type de télécommande

    L-Con

  • Cable d'alimentaion

    YES (1.5M, Angle Type)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Pour accéder à une documentation et des ressources plus techniques, rendez vous sur Le portail des partenaires professionnels de LG.