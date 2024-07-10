Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
LG x BoConcept Offre Exclusive
LG x BoConcept

LG X BoConcept

Tout autour du design

LG s’associe avec le célèbre créateur de mobilier design danois BoConcept qui partagent ensemble le même sens de l’esthétisme et du soin apporté au choix des matériaux.

Salon LG x BoConcept
Salon LG x BoConcept

Offre LG x BoConcept

Offre Exclusive

25% de remise

Sur la gamme LG OLED Posé à partir de 1000€ d'achats chez BoConcept1.
Offre valable du 10 octobre au 23 décembre 2023.

BoConcept

Mobilier Design Danois

Expert du design danois et doté de ce savoir-faire de plus de 70 ans, BoConcept aménage votre intérieur grâce à ses mobiliers personnalisables pour toute la maison. Chaque collection est créée en collaboration avec des designers reconnus dans le monde.

Salon LG x BoConcept

Un intérieur ekstraordinær.

Depuis 1952, BoConcept vous aide à rendre vos intérieurs ekstraordinær et uniques en personnalisant chaque mobilier pour répondre à votre style de vie et vos envies. Salon, salle à manger, bureau, chambre et plus encore, laissez parler votre personnalité pour donner vie à l’intérieur qui vous correspond.

Chambre BoConcept

Une expérience sensorielle

Formes organiques enveloppantes et intemporelles, tissus tactiles, designs modulables et fonctionnels, BoConcept vous invite à vivre une expérience design et sensorielle au quotidien. Prolongez cette expérience jusque dans les moindres détails et complétez votre intérieur d’un téléviseur au design minimaliste et épuré haut de gamme avec le TV LG OLED Posé.

Bureau BoConcept

LG OLED Posé

Sous tous les angles,pour toutes les pièces

Que vous soyez devant, derrière, à gauche ou à droite du Posé, vous pouvez profiter de sa conception somptueuse qui s’intègre parfaitement à votre intérieur, sous tous les angles.1

TV LG OLEd Posé dans un salon BoConcept

La beauté est sous tous les angles

Avec ses bords arrondis et ses lignes régulières tout en douceur, le Posé adopte un style apaisant qui se ressent jusque dans la télécommande. Une conception délicate adaptée à tous les intérieurs.

Arrière du TV LG OLED Posé

Un toucher plein de douceur pour un visuel apaisant

Le cadre du Posé adopte un beige discret et apaisant, la finition en tissu est aussi douce à l’œil qu’au toucher. Ce TV harmonise et apporte une touche élégante qui se fond parfaitement avec votre intérieur.

Arrière du TV LG OLED Posé

Pour un espace toujours soigné et ordonné

Lorsque vous regardez derrière votre téléviseur, ce que vous ne voyez pas, c’est un amas d’accessoires et de câbles. Le support de câbles et d’accessoires garde tout en ordre, dissimulé derrière la façade pour un visuel uniforme.2, 3 Et avec deux supports de câbles amovibles, vous pouvez cacher les fils dans les pieds du Posé, la touche finale d'un intérieur soigné.

Arrière du TV LG OLED Posé

1. Tirer le téléviseur par le côté ou tout impact sur le support du téléviseur peut causer des dommages.
2. Soyez prudent lors de l’ouverture et de la fermeture de la façade. Celle-ci peut causer des blessures en cas de chute.
3. Utilisez le support de câbles et d’accessoires inclus pour installer le routeur, car il ne peut pas être installé au-dessus des trous d’aération.

1 -25% sur la gamme de TV LG OLED Posé valable sur www.lg.com/fr non cumulable, à partir de 1000€ d’achats chez boconcept (montant après remise) hors livraison/montage et services, uniquement dans les magasins en France, du 10 octobre 2023 au 23 décembre 2023.