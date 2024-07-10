Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Mood up fridge

Evénement

LG InstaView™ avec MoodUP™

Dimanche 26 mai, LG Electronics France et le Comité Champs-Elysées

dressent la nappe, mettent le couvert et vous invitent. Inscrivez-vous pour

tenter de participer à l'événement "Le grand pique-nique des Champs !"

LG InstaView™ avec MoodUP™ Plus d'informations

Evénement LG InstaView™ x MoodUP™

Grand pique-nique des Champs

Présentation

Comment participer ?

- Dimanche 26 mai 2024 -

 

 

Toc, Toc ! La famille LG InstaView™ s'agrandit avec un tout nouveau produit : MoodUP™ ! Le tout premier réfrigérateur équipé de portes LED innovantes qui s’illuminent et vibre au rythme de vos envies pour vous offrir une expérience immersive de personnalisation au gré de votre humeur et surtout de votre intérieur.

 

A l'occasion de ce lancement, et parce qu’il nous est à cœur de vous apporter le meilleur, le dimanche 26 mai 2024 - le Comité Champs-Elysées et LG Electronics France vous invitent, mettent le couvert et dressent la nappe sur une des plus belles avenues du monde : les Champs-Elysées.

 

De l’Arc de triomphe au croisement de l’avenue George V, 8 cuisines éphémères rythmeront votre parcours, toutes équipées de tout nouveaux réfrigérateurs innovants et design et tout plein d’expériences et animations.

 

LG Electronics France et le Comité des Champs-Elysées vous offrent l'opportunité de partager un moment en toute convivialité et de vivre l’expérience des réfrigérateurs LG InstaView™ et MoodUP™. Vibrez au rythme de votre mood* culinaire : à chaque espace de restauration, une ambiance design, musicale et gustative !

 

*humeur

 

 

1. Se rendre sur le site de l'événement.

 

2. Renseigner les informations demandées.

 

3. Une fois les informations saisies, votre participation sera enregistrée.

 

4. Si vous êtes tiré au sort, vous recevrez un e-mail vous invitant à vous rendre dans les 48h sur un site qui vous sera communiqué et sur lequel vous devrez inscrire votre nom et celui de vos accompagnants. Si vous ne répondez pas dans les 48h, une autre vague de tirage au sort sera alors effectuée, et les nouvelles personnes auront cette fois 24h pour s'inscrire. Trois vagues de tirage au sort auront lieu : le 7 mai, le 14 mai et le 21 mai.

 

5. Si vous êtes tiré au sort, vous recevrez un QR code nominatif par personne que vous devrez présenter lors de votre arrivée en groupe sur le lieu de l'événement sur les Champs-Elysées. 

 

 

N'attendez plus, les inscriptions sont ouvertes ! 

LG InstaView™ avec MoodUP™ Je m'inscris

En vedette

En vedette

Découvrez les nouveaux réfrigérateurs LG InstaView™ avec MoodUP™

Collection Couleur

Personnalisez les portes LED de votre réfrigérateur parmi plus de 400 combinaisons de couleurs différentes. 

En savoir plus

Collection Musique

Ajoutez une touche d’ambiance en diffusant de la musique parmi la collection prédéfinie ou lancez vos morceaux préférés via Bluetooth®.

En savoir plus

InstaView ™

Toquez deux fois, voyez l’intérieur et retenez la fraîcheur.

En savoir plus

LG ThinQ™*

Contrôlez votre réfrigérateur, optimisez vos consommations d’énergie ou encore détectez les pannes depuis votre mobile.

En savoir plus

*Connexion à l'application LG ThinQTM via smartphone requise.

*Compatible avec les smartphones sous Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) ou plus récents et iOS 8 ou plus récents et requiert l'application SmartThinQ™. Un téléphone et une connexion Wifi sont requis. Le produit présenté peut différer du produit actuel.

Collection Couleur

Choisissez le design de votre réfrigérateur

Grâce à l'application LG ThinQTM*, changez les couleurs des portes LED de votre réfrigérateur selon votre intérieur ou mieux, votre humeur !

Des centaines de combinaisons de couleurs !

Passez d'une couleur à l'autre parmi plus de 19 nuances et plus de 400 combinaisons d’ambiances accessibles directement via LG ThinQTM* .

A LG MoodUP fridge with colours

*Connexion à l'application LG ThinQTM via smartphone requise.

*Compatible avec les smartphones sous Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) ou plus récents et iOS 8 ou plus récents et requiert l'application SmartThinQ™. Un téléphone et une connexion Wifi sont requis. Le produit présenté peut différer du produit actuel.

Collection Musique

Vibrez à votre rythme, selon vos envies

Dansez sur vos morceaux préférés en connectant votre smartphone ou tablette à l’enceinte intégrée via Bluetooth®*.

Et c’est parti pour une touche d'ambiance avec les deux options du mode « Fête » : les panneaux LED interagiront avec la musique diffusée via le haut-parleur intégré.

*Connexion à l'application LG ThinQ® via smartphone requise.

*Compatible avec les smartphones sous Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) ou plus récents et iOS 8 ou plus récents et requiert l'application SmartThinQ™. Un téléphone et une connexion Wifi sont requis. Le produit présenté peut différer du produit actuel.

*Compatible avec les appareils dotés du Bluetooth® version 5.0.

InstaView™

Toquez deux fois, découvrez l'intérieur

Toquez deux fois sur sa porte teintée en verre et l'intérieur s'éclaire. Vous pouvez maintenant vérifier le contenu de votre réfrigérateur sans ouvrir la porte. Vous évitez ainsi la déperdition d'air froid, pour des aliments mieux conservés et des économies d'énergie.

Un réfrigérateur MoodUP Instaview dans une cuisine permet de voir son contenu en étant fermé

*Connexion à l'application LG ThinQ® via smartphone requise.

*Compatible avec les smartphones sous Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) ou plus récents et iOS 8 ou plus récents et requiert l'application SmartThinQ™. Un téléphone et une connexion Wifi sont requis. Le produit présenté peut différer du produit actuel.

*Compatible avec les appareils dotés du Bluetooth® version 5.0.

Conçu pour s’adapter à chaque design d’intérieur

Grâce à ses panneaux LED, le design des réfrigérateurs MoodUP™ s’adapte à chaque ambiance et vous offre le plaisir de personnaliser et changer selon ses envies, saisons et décorations d’intérieur.

Cuisine

Cuisine ouverte

Pièce de vie

Une cuisine en couleurs ou en douceur

Apportez un peu plus de saveur à votre cuisine grâce à une panoplie de couleurs pep’s, fraîches ou plus douces accordées au design de votre intérieur.

Pour toutes les pièces

N’hésitez plus à intégrer votre réfrigérateur au sein même de votre salon, optez pour des combinaisons de couleurs adaptées à votre espace.

Votre partenaire de soirée

Utilisez les lumières et la musique de votre réfrigérateur pour apporter la touche finale parfaite pour vos événements.

LG ThinQTM

Contrôlez intelligemment votre réfrigérateur

Grâce à l’application LG ThinQTM* accessible via Wi-Fi, contrôlez votre réfrigérateur depuis votre mobile et accédez à de nouvelles fonctionnalités comme des alertes intelligentes, le suivi facile de votre consommation énergétique, le contrôle de la fraîcheur de votre réfrigérateur ou encore le diagnostic de vos pannes.

Une femme assise regarde son réfrigérateur MoodUP Instaview

*Connexion à l'application LG ThinQTM via smartphone requise.

*Compatible avec les smartphones sous Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) ou plus récents et iOS 8 ou plus récents et requiert l'application SmartThinQ™. Un téléphone et une connexion Wifi sont requis. Le produit présenté peut différer du produit actuel.

Toutes les meilleures technologies LG au sein d’un seul et même réfrigérateur !

LG InstaView™

Toquez deux fois, voyez l’intérieur et retenez la fraîcheur.

Multi Air Flow™

La fraîcheur sous tous les angles*.

Clayette rétractable

Rangez vos grands articles facilement.

Pure N Fresh™

Minimisez les odeurs de votre réfrigérateur.

*Le refroidissement des portes démarre 15 secondes après la fermeture de ces dernières.