Moniteur LCD LED 21,5pouces (54 cm), VGA.

LG E2211T-BN

Toutes les caractéristiques

ECRAN

  • Taille de l'écran (POUCES)

    21.5

  • Technologie

    TN

  • Format

    16/9

  • Pitch

    0.248*0.248

  • Luminance (cd/m2)

    250

  • Contraste

    1 000 : 1

  • Contraste (DFC)

    5M : 1

  • Angle de vision

    170° (horizontal) / 160° (vertical)

  • Temps de réponse (ms)

    5

  • Résolution (px)

    1920 x 1080

  • Backlight

    LED

ACCESSOIRES

  • Cordon d'alimentation

    Oui

  • Câble VGA

    Oui

  • Câble DVI

    En option

  • Câble vidéo

    Non

  • Batterie

    Non

  • Télécommande

    Non

  • Guide d'installation rapide

    Oui

  • Manuel sur CD

    Oui

  • GENCOD

    8808992283263

CONNECTIQUES

  • DVI-D

    Oui

  • HDMI

    Non

  • Composite (RCA)

    Non

  • Composante (RCA)

    Non

  • Sortie casque

    Non

  • Entrée Casque

    Non

  • USB 2.0

    Non

  • PC Audio In

    Non

  • D-Sub

    Oui

  • Haut-parleurs invisibles (2x1Watts)

    Non

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

  • OSD

    Oui

  • Nombre de langues

    15

  • Norme VESA

    100 x 100

  • Pied réglable en hauteur

    Non

  • Mise à plat

    Non

  • Couleur

    Noir

  • FLATRON f Engine

    Oui

  • HDCP

    Non

  • 4:3 in Wide

    Non

  • ez-Zooming

    Non

  • Fonction SMART

    Non

  • Bouton de contrôle (Nombre de touche)

    5

  • Base détachable

    Oui

  • Pivot

    Non

  • Plug and Play

    Oui

  • Inclinaison (-5 (avant~15 arrière)

    Oui

NORMES ET STANDARDS

  • UL

    Oui

  • CUL

    Oui

  • SEMKO

    Oui

  • FCC-B

    Oui

  • CE

    Oui

  • Energy Star (EPA 5.0)

    Oui

  • TUV - Type GS

    Oui

  • TCO-03

    Non

  • TCO-05

    Oui

  • TCO-99

    Non

  • EPEAT Gold

    Oui

  • Windows

    Basic

  • ISO9241-307 (nouveau standard)

    Oui

ALIMENTATION

  • 100-240 Volts

    Oui

  • Consommation (mode normale)

    28W

  • Consommation (mode veille)

    0.3W

  • Consommation (mode arrêt)

    0.3W

  • Fréquence (H/V) Analog

    30~83kHz / 56~75kHz

INFORMATIONS LOGISTIQUES

  • Dimensions moniteur sans pied (LxHxP en mm)

    50.92(W)x6.17(D)x30.42(H)

  • Dimensions moniteur avec pied (LxHxP en mm)

    50.92(W)x20.99(D)x39.91(H)

  • Dimensions moniteur avec pied + emballage (LxHxP en mm)

    57.5(W)x45.2(D)x12.7(H)

  • Poids net moniteur sans pied (en kg)

    2.685

  • Poids net moniteur avec pied (en kg)

    2.995

  • Poids net moniteur avec pied + emballage (en kg)

    5.25

