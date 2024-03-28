We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Moniteur LCD LED 21,5pouces (54 cm), VGA.
Toutes les caractéristiques
ECRAN
-
Taille de l'écran (POUCES)
21.5
-
Technologie
TN
-
Format
16/9
-
Pitch
0.248*0.248
-
Luminance (cd/m2)
250
-
Contraste
1 000 : 1
-
Contraste (DFC)
5M : 1
-
Angle de vision
170° (horizontal) / 160° (vertical)
-
Temps de réponse (ms)
5
-
Résolution (px)
1920 x 1080
-
Backlight
LED
ACCESSOIRES
-
Cordon d'alimentation
Oui
-
Câble VGA
Oui
-
Câble DVI
En option
-
Câble vidéo
Non
-
Batterie
Non
-
Télécommande
Non
-
Guide d'installation rapide
Oui
-
Manuel sur CD
Oui
-
GENCOD
8808992283263
CONNECTIQUES
-
DVI-D
Oui
-
HDMI
Non
-
Composite (RCA)
Non
-
Composante (RCA)
Non
-
Sortie casque
Non
-
Entrée Casque
Non
-
USB 2.0
Non
-
PC Audio In
Non
-
D-Sub
Oui
-
Haut-parleurs invisibles (2x1Watts)
Non
CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES
-
OSD
Oui
-
Nombre de langues
15
-
Norme VESA
100 x 100
-
Pied réglable en hauteur
Non
-
Mise à plat
Non
-
Couleur
Noir
-
FLATRON f Engine
Oui
-
HDCP
Non
-
4:3 in Wide
Non
-
ez-Zooming
Non
-
Fonction SMART
Non
-
Bouton de contrôle (Nombre de touche)
5
-
Base détachable
Oui
-
Pivot
Non
-
Plug and Play
Oui
-
Inclinaison (-5 (avant~15 arrière)
Oui
NORMES ET STANDARDS
-
UL
Oui
-
CUL
Oui
-
SEMKO
Oui
-
FCC-B
Oui
-
CE
Oui
-
Energy Star (EPA 5.0)
Oui
-
TUV - Type GS
Oui
-
TCO-03
Non
-
TCO-05
Oui
-
TCO-99
Non
-
EPEAT Gold
Oui
-
Windows
Basic
-
ISO9241-307 (nouveau standard)
Oui
ALIMENTATION
-
100-240 Volts
Oui
-
Consommation (mode normale)
28W
-
Consommation (mode veille)
0.3W
-
Consommation (mode arrêt)
0.3W
-
Fréquence (H/V) Analog
30~83kHz / 56~75kHz
INFORMATIONS LOGISTIQUES
-
Dimensions moniteur sans pied (LxHxP en mm)
50.92(W)x6.17(D)x30.42(H)
-
Dimensions moniteur avec pied (LxHxP en mm)
50.92(W)x20.99(D)x39.91(H)
-
Dimensions moniteur avec pied + emballage (LxHxP en mm)
57.5(W)x45.2(D)x12.7(H)
-
Poids net moniteur sans pied (en kg)
2.685
-
Poids net moniteur avec pied (en kg)
2.995
-
Poids net moniteur avec pied + emballage (en kg)
5.25
