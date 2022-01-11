Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Un Lg gram posé sur la table dans un salon et utilisé par une personne.

01Net
Test LG Gram 16 (4 étoiles)

11/01/2022

"Un PC toujours aussi léger et encore plus endurant !"

LG Gram 16

"Un PC toujours aussi léger et encore plus endurant !"

"Le très bon châssis 16 pouces de LG s'améliore : son Gram 16Z90Q confirme les acquis de la génération précédente avec son confort, son poids plume et son grand écran. Mais il est désormais plus puissant, plus endurant et protégé contre les reflets. Super endurant, avec au moins 9-10h de travail bureautique garanti, sa grande dalle et sa définition de 2560 x 1600 vous permet de travailler en mobilité avec deux documents ouverts côte à côte. Il manque encore de punch côté 3D et a parfois le ventilo qui s'excite, mais c'est une valeur sûre pour les travailleurs nomades qui veulent plus de confort qu'une machine 13-14 pouces, sans avoir à porter plus de poids. Un PC portable au format atypique, mais qui a de grandes chances de venir bousculer les XPS et autres cadors du segment..."
- 01Net, le 1 novembre 2022"

