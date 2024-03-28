Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
TV LG OLED evo C4 | 65 pouces (164 cm) | 2024 | Smart TV 4K UHD
OLED65C46LA EU.pdf
LG OLED65C46LA

LG OLED65C46LA

TV LG OLED evo C4 | 65 pouces (164 cm) | 2024 | Smart TV 4K UHD

(5)
Vue de face avec la TV OLED evo LG, OLED C4, logo de l’emblème OLED numéro 1 dans le monde pendant 11 ans et logo du programme webOS Re:New à l’écran, ainsi que de la barre de son dessous

Un savoir-faire perfectionné avec expertise au fil des années

Des années marquées par l'innovation. La technologie LG OLED, alliée à un processeur Alpha unique, conçu pour LG OLED, pour atteindre de nouveaux sommets

*Images simulées.

**Barre de son LG vendue séparément.

Logo du Prix de l'Innovation au CES 2024

Prix de l'Innovation au CES 2024*

LG OLED C4 83 pouces

Lauréat

Un emblème doré indiquant LG OLED N°1 OLED TV depuis 11 ans, sur un fond noir. Un projecteur illumine l’emblème, et le ciel se remplit d’étoiles abstraites dorées.

Le N°1 mondial des TV OLED*

11 ans plus tard,
toujours au sommet

LG OLED, notre ascension se poursuit

*LG OLED TV est la marque de téléviseurs OLED la plus vendue (volume de vente monde aux distributeurs, période 2013-2023) depuis 11 années consécutives selon Omdia.

En quoi le LG OLED evo est-il unique ?

Le processeur alpha 9 AI Gen7 de LG au-dessus d’une carte mère, émettant de la lumière verte. Brightness Booster avec une image de profil d’un léopard blanc. Ultra fin et compatible avec la barre de son LG SC9***, posés à plat contre le mur dans un espace de vie moderne. Un TV OLED avec le menu OLED Care sélectionné dans le menu d’assistance affiché à l’écran.

*Brightness Booster = Amplicateur de luminosité

** OLED Care = Entretien OLED

***Barre de son vendue séparément

Processeur alpha 9 AI Gen7

Notre α crée des OLED éclatants

Le processeur alpha 9 AI Gen7 est spécifiquement conçu pour LG OLED. Ainsi, il redéfinit l'expérience LG OLED, fournissant des images aux détails époustouflants pour une sensation de réalisme incroyable. 

Le processeur AI alpha 9 Gen7 à peine visible dans l’obscurité. Le processeur AI s’illumine en vert et des lumières de couleur fusent de celui-ci. Plus de lumière apparaissent sur la carte mère, s’étendent davantage, et des points blancs tels des étoiles sont visibles, donnant l’impression d’assister à une scène intergalactique.
1,5x*

Amélioration des performances d'IA

4,5x*

Optimisation des graphismes

2,2x*

Vitesse de traitement

*En comparaison aux TV LG conventionnels équipés du processeur α5 AI. 

**Images simulées. 

L’intelligence redéfinie l’expérience LG OLED

Le TV LG OLED dans un espace de vie moderne qui offre des performances musicales à l’écran. Des ondes circulaires bleues représentant la personnalisation entourent le téléviseur et l’espace. Une femme aux yeux bleus perçants et avec un haut orange brûlé sur un fond sombre. Des lignes rouges représentant les améliorations de l’IA couvrent une partie de son visage, éclatant et détaillé, tandis que le reste de l’image semble terne. Un TV OLED LG, avec des bulles et ondes sonores sont émises par l’écran et remplissent l’espace.
AI Customization*

S'adapte à vos préférences

 

 

 

On voit une galerie de 6 images de montgolfières dans le ciel. Deux images sont choisies. Ensuite, une galerie de 6 images de personnes faisant des bulles apparaît. 2 de plus sont choisies. Un écran noir apparaît, avec un icône de chargement rose et violet. Un paysage mystique apparaît, et les améliorations apparaissent graduellement de gauche à droite.

*AI Customization = Personnalisation IA

**Images simulées

Une image adaptée à vous

Sélectionnez vos images préférées parmi une séléction, et l’assistant d’image IA crée une image ajustée à vos préférences, avec jusqu'à 85 millions de possibilités, puis la sauvegarde sur votre profil.

Le TV OLED LG dans un appartement moderne. Une grille apparaît sur l’image comme un scan de l’espace, puis des ondes sonores bleues se projettent depuis l’écran, remplissant toute la pièce de son.

Réglage Acoustique IA

Un son optimal
remplit votre espace

Le système sonore détecte la disposition de votre pièce et où vous êtes assis pour créer un dôme sonore autour de vous, réglé en fonction de l’acoustique unique de votre pièce.

Un TV LG OLED dans un espace de vie moderne de nuit. L’image à l’écran d’une aurore boréale est affichée, avec des niveaux de luminosité idéals.

nuit

Un TV LG OLED dans un espace de vie moderne de jour. L’image à l’écran d’une aurore boréale est affichée, avec des niveaux de luminosité idéals.

jour

Une intelligence qui s'exprime en toute circonstance

De jour comme de nuit, le contrôle de la luminosité détecte la lumière dans votre espace et équilibre l’image en conséquence, pour des visuels nets et éclatants.

AI Picture Pro*

Un incroyable réalisme
avec un style authentique

AI Super Upscaling*

L’Intelligence Artificielle règle la résolution

Après avoir classifié l'image, réduit le bruit et optimisé la résolution, l'IA rehausse les scènes de manière réaliste.

*Image Pro IA

**Super mise à l’échelle IA

***Images simulées.

AI Sound Pro*

Profitez des moindres détails
de l'environnement sonore

*Son Pro IA

Un TV OLED LG, avec des bulles et ondes sonores sont émises par l’écran et remplissent l’espace.

Son Virtuel Surround en 9.1.2

Une expérience audio réaliste envahit votre espace

Faites l’expérience du système sonore Virtuel Surround 9.1.2 offrant une immersion exceptionnelle.

Un homme sur une moto roulant sur un chemin de terre, avec des graphiques circulaires brillants autour de la moto.

Dynamic Sound Boost*

Un son percutant et retentissant

La nouvelle génération du processeur IA vous offre un son dynamique pour un maximum de puissance.

Un TV LG OLED montre des musiciens en train de jouer, avec des graphiques circulaires brillants autour des micros et des instruments.

Calibration automatique du son

Le son s’adapte à ce que vous regardez

La calibration automatique du son équilibre le son en fonction du genre en temps réel pour une grande clarté.

*Dynamic Sound Boost = Boosteur de son dynamique.

**AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booser et Virtual Surround doivent être activés par le biais du mode du son dans le menu.

***Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute. 

****Images simulées

Brightness Booster*

Illumine une image éclatante

Le Brightness Booster sublime les images en apportant de la luminosité et de la clarté aux scènes.

Un léopard blanc montre son profil sur le côté gauche de l’image. Les mots « jusqu'à 30 %**** plus lumineus » apparaissent sur la gauche.

*Amplificateur de luminosité

**Jusqu’à 30% plus lumineux s’applique aux 55/65/77/83’’ C4, en comparaison aux TV LG OLED B4

***La luminosité varie en fonction de la série et de la taille.

****Images d’écran simulées.

OLED 4K AUTO-ÉMISSIF

Sans rétroéclairage
pour une puissance décuplée

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

Plutôt que de compter sur un rétroéclairage additionnel, les pixels auto-émissifs LG OLED s'allument et s'éteignent indépendamment les uns des autres. Le résultat : des couleurs intenses, des noirs absolus et une image exceptionnelle. Enfin, la technologie Eye Comfort*, est certifiée à faible lumière bleue** et vérifiée sans scintillement et sans éblouissement*** pour un confort de visionnage intense.

*Eye Comfort = Confort des yeux

**Les dalles TV LG OLED sont certififées "Low Blue Light Platinium" par UL

***Les dalles TV LG OLED sont vérifiées sans reflet et sans éblouissement par UL.

****Images simulées.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

*SUPER BLACK = SUPER NOIR

Des contraste infinis créent des images sublimes

Les scènes prennent vie, même lorsque les ombres les plus obscures et les lumières les plus brillantes s’entremêlent.

Une scène dans une ville animée en début de soirée, riches en couleurs et contrastes.

100% de Volume** et de Fidélité des Couleurs***

Les scènes brillent grâce à des couleurs réalistes

Le volume de couleur à 100 %** booste la richesse des couleurs, tandis que la fidélité des couleurs à 100 %** préserve les nuances pour un effet au plus près du réel.

*SUPER BLACK = SUPER NOIR

**Le volume de la gamme de couleurs d’affichage (CGV) est équivalent ou dépasse le CGV de l’espace colorimétrique DCI-P3 comme vérifié indépendamment par Intertek. 

***La dalle LG OLED est certifiée par Intertek pour offrir une fidélité de couleur à 100 %, mesurée selon la norme CIE DE2000 avec 125 modèles de couleurs.

*OLED Care = Entretien OLED OLED Care est accessible depuis le menu du téléviseur et permet d'accéder aux différents réglages permettant de prendre soin de votre téléviseur OLED (Paramètres Care Picture et Panel Care)

OLED Care*

Favorisez la longévité de votre TV LG OLED

Détendez-vous et profitez pleinement de votre téléviseur grâce à l'entretien intégré la dalle OLED qui le maintient à son état d'origine plus longtemps.

*OLED Care = Entretien OLED

OLED Care est accessible depuis le menu du téléviseur et permet d'accéder aux différents réglages permettant de prendre soin de votre téléviseur OLED (Paramètres Care Picture et Panel Care)

Un TV LG OLED C4 orientée à 45 degrés vers la gauche, affichant un beau coucher de soleil avec un bateau sur un lac. Le téléviseur est équipé d'une barre de son LG SC9S* installée via le support Synergy dans un espace de vie minimaliste.

Design ultra fin

L’élégance, en toute simplicité

Une perspective en angle du coin inférieur du TV LG OLED C4, affichant une œuvre d’art abstraite à l’écran. Le LG OLED C4 et la barre de son LG SC9S* dans un espace de vie, à plat contre le mur avec un orchestre qui joue à l’écran.

Découvrez un design ultra fin

Un design minimaliste avec des bords ultra-fins, un design épuré et élégant, pour une grande immersion.

*La taille du bord varie en fonction de la taille.

**Barre de son vendue séparément

Un téléviseur et une barre de son* en harmonie

Une barre de son LG* conçue
pour un TV LG OLED haut de gamme

Support dédié*

Conçu pour sublimer les sensations visuelles et sonores

Le support dédié, vendu avec la barre de son, maintient votre barre de son LG dans une position idéale pour un son et une esthétique optimale.

*La barre de son doit être achetée séparément. Le support dédié est vendu avec la barre de son LG SC9.

**La barre de son SC9 s’accorde avec les OLED C2 / C3 et C4.

Une télécommande pointée vers un TV OLED LG*, montrant les paramètres sur la droite de l’écran.

WOW Interface**

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Avec WOW Interface**, accédez aux paramètres de la barre de son LG sur votre téléviseur LG pour un contrôle simple de la barre de son : modes, profils et fonctionnalités pratiques.

On voit le TV LG OLED et la barre de son LG* installés sur un mur dans un salon et les graphiques aux formes brillantes dans toute la pièce.

WOW Orchestra**

Chaque image idéalement ajustée

Avec WOW Orchestra** profitez du son de votre barre de son LG et de votre TV LG OLED en même temps pour une immersion intense.

Le TV LG OLED et la barre de son LG* installés sur le mur avec un graphique du symbole Wi-Fi en blanc au milieu.

WOWCAST intégré**

Regardez vos contenus en toute tranquillité

Dites adieu aux câbles entre votre téléviseur LG et barre de son LG*, et profitez de tout le potentiel de la qualité audio de votre barre de son LG avec WOWCAST**.

*La barre de son doit être achetée séparément et le mode contrôle de la barre de son peut varier en fonction du modèle. L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement. 

**Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST : OLED G4, C4 et B4.

***Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

Une large gamme de tailles

Adaptée à tous les modes de vie

Découvrez une large sélection de tailles d'écran, selon vos goûts et votre espace avec une gamme allant de 48 à 83 pouces.

Comparaison des différentes tailles de TV OLED, OLED C4, montrant les OLED C4 48", OLED 55", OLED C4 65", OLED C4 77" et OLED C4 83".

WebOS Re:New Program*

Une amélioration de votre TV chaque année pendant 5 ans**

Bénéficiez jusqu'à 4 versions mise à jour de l'interface webOS pendant 5 ans, et profitez des dernières fonctionnalités et technologies sur votre téléviseur LG. 

Le logo du programme webOS Re:New sur un fond noir avec une sphère circulaire jaune, orange et violette au bas.

*Re:New Program = Programme Re:Nouveau.

**WebOS Re:New program supporte au total jusqu’à 4 mises à jour webOS pendant cinq ans à compter de la version initiale de webOS (voir page produit pour chaque modèle sur le site LG.com/fr).

***Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et le pays.

****Les mises à jours sont disponibles sur les modèles initialement équipés de webOS 23 (gammes UHD, QNED et OLED 2023).

Le TV doit être connecté au réseau internet et configuré sur mise à jour automatique. Pour plus d'informations sur le paramétrage de votre TV, voir la notice d'utilisation. 

webOS 24

Pour une expérience TV unique

Découvrez une expérience TV faite pour vous avec Mon Profil, l’Assistant d’image personnalisé, l’IA Concierge et les Quick Cards*.

L’écran d’accueil webOS 24 avec Télétravail, Jeu, Musique, Ta et les Catégories sports. Le bas de l’écran montre des recommandations personnalisées sous « Meilleures sélections pour vous. »

*Quick Cards = Menus rapides

**La disponibilité des fonctions et des menus peuvent varier selon les pays et la date.

***Les recommandations de mots clés varient selon l’application et le moment de la journée et sont uniquement fournies dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle. 

****S'applique aux modèles initialement équipés de webOS 23 (gammes UHD, QNED et OLED 2023).

*****Images d’écran simulées.

Découvrez de suberbes films
et jeux d'arcade

Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER Mode

Les scènes de film prennent vie de manière réaliste

Transformez vos soirées cinéma. Les images ultra détaillées de Dolby Vision s’associent au FILMMAKER MODE™ pour préserver la vision du réalisateur en optimisant la qualité de l’image tout en garantissant une image sans distorsion et non surtraitée.

Un réalisateur face à un panneau de contrôle en train d’éditer le film « Killers of the Flower Moon » sur un téléviseur LG OLED. Une citation de Martin Scorsese : « À la maison, chaque film devrait être vu en mode Filmmaker » superpose l’image, avec le logo « Killers of the Flower Moon », le logo Apple TV+ et un logo « prochainement ». Logo Dolby Vision Logo FILMMAKER MODE™

*Images d’écran simulées.

**FILMMAKER MODE est une marque déposée d’UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Des environnement sonores captivants vous entourent

Écoutez l’action tout autour de vous avec une incroyable clarté, des détails complexes et la profondeur spatiale de Dolby Atmos.

Un espace de vie confortable, faiblement éclairé, un TV LG OLED montrant un couple sous un parapluie, et des graphiques circulaire brillants entourant la pièce. Logo Dolby Atmos dans le coin en bas à gauche.

*Images simulées.

Regardez les films tels que les réalisateurs les créent

En entretien avec Lee Sung Jin, le réalisateur de la série Netflix Acharnés (Beef).

Où Ryusuke Hamaguchi travaille sur ses films récompensés.

L'ultime expérience gaming

Des scènes d'action rapides et fluides

Réduisez les déchirures et les retards d’affichage avec les compatibilités AMD FreeSyncTM Premium et G-SYNCTM, le mode 144Hz*** et le VRR**.

*Certifié pour des « Performances de jeu excellentes » et des temps de réponse exceptionnels, par Intertek.

***Le VRR (taux de rafraîchissement variable) varie de 40Hz à 144Hz, et est une caractéristique certifiée du HDMI 2.1. 

***Le 144Hz sur le C4 fonctionne uniquement avec les jeux ou entrées PC qui supportent le 144Hz.

Les réglages, là où vous en avez besoin

Avec l’Optimiseur de jeu et le Tableau de bord de jeu*, choisissez vos paramètres de jeu facilement, sans avoir à mettre votre jeu en pause.

Une scène d’un jeu FPS avec le Tableau de bord* de jeu apparaissant sur l’écran pendant le jeu. Une scène hivernale de nuit avec le menu Optimiseur de jeu apparaissant au-dessus du jeu.

*Le Tableau de bord de jeu est activé uniquement lorsque « Optimiseur de jeu » et « Tableau de bord de jeu » sont activés. 

**Images simulées.

Accédez à vos jeux favoris

Un incroyable univers de jeux à portée de main. Découvrez une immense bibliothèque de jeux en cloud gaming et jouez en streaming immédiatement sans perdre de temps avec des téléchargements ou des mises à jour.

Une scène d’un jeu FPS avec le Tableau de bord* de jeu apparaissant sur l’écran pendant le jeu. Une scène hivernale de nuit avec le menu Optimiseur de jeu apparaissant au-dessus du jeu.

*Les partenariats pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.

**Un abonnement à GeForce NOW est requis.

***Un abonnement à Boosteroid est requis.

Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

  • Technologie écran

    4K OLED

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    100Hz Natif

  • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    OLED Color

  • Processeur

    Processeur α9 AI 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Compatibilité G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Oui

  • Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 441 x 826 x 45,1

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    16,6

Toutes les caractéristiques

TECHNOLOGIE D'ÉCRAN

  • Technologie écran

    4K OLED

  • Résolution de l'écran

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    100Hz Natif

  • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    OLED Color

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Processeur

    Processeur α9 AI 4K Gen7

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Oui (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Oui (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Oui

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Oui

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120i/s (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Dimming Technology (précision du rétroéclairage)

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modes d'image

    10 modes (Assistant d'image personnalisé, Vif, Standard, Economie d'énergie automatique, Cinéma, Sport, Optimiseur de Jeu, Filmmaker Mode, (ISF) Expert (pièce lumineuse), (ISF) Expert (pièce sombre)

GAMING

  • Compatibilité G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Oui

  • Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de Jeu

    Oui (Tableau de Bord de Jeu)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Oui

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Oui (jusqu'à 144 Hz)

SMART TV

  • Compatible avec Apple Airplay 2

    Oui

  • Interface TV (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Réglages famille

    Oui

  • ThinQ

    Oui

  • Compatible camera USB

    Oui

  • Toujours prêt (Always Ready)

    Oui

  • Amazon Alexa

    Oui (intégré)

  • Navigateur Internet

    Oui

  • Contrôle vocal main libre

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Oui

  • LG Channels

    Oui

  • Télécommande Magic Remote

    Intégrée

  • Multi écran

    Oui

  • Application Smartphone

    Oui (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 9.1.2)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Oui (Ajustement automatique du volume)

  • WiSA compatible

    Oui (jusqu'à 2.1 Canaux)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Oui

  • Sound Mode Share

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

    Oui (2 Way Playback)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Oui

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se référer au manuel)

  • Direction haut-parleurs

    Diffusion vers le bas

ACCESSIBILITE

  • Contrastes élevés

    Oui

  • Echelle de gris

    Oui

  • Couleurs inversées

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 441 x 826 x 45,1

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    1 441 x 880 x 230

  • Dimensions du carton (LxHxI mm)

    1 600 x 950 x 200

  • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

    470 x 230

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    16,6

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    18,5

  • Poids carton (kg)

    26,4

  • Support VESA (L x H mm)

    300 x 200

CODE EAN

  • CODE EAN

    8806096003930

CONNECTIVITE

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Oui (v 5.1)

  • Port Ethernet

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    1

  • Port Ci+

    1

  • Port HDMI

    4 (support du 4K 120 i/s, eARC, VRR, QMS (4 ports))

  • Prise antenne

    2

  • Port USB

    3 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consommation en veille

    Moins de 0.5W

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Télécommande

    Télécommande Magic Remote (MR24)

  • Cable IR Blaster

    Oui

  • Cable d'alimentaion

    Oui (Attaché)

  • Piles télécommande

    Oui (AA x 2)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Vue de face avec la TV OLED evo LG, OLED C4, logo de l’emblème OLED numéro 1 dans le monde pendant 11 ans et logo du programme webOS Re:New à l’écran, ainsi que de la barre de son dessous

LG OLED65C46LA

TV LG OLED evo C4 | 65 pouces (164 cm) | 2024 | Smart TV 4K UHD

