LG UP75 4K Smart UHD TV

Spesifikasi Utama
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
973 x 572 x 85
-
TV Weight without Stand
8
Semua Spesifikasi
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
973 x 572 x 85
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
973 x 623 x 216
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1060 x 660 x 152
-
TV Stand (WxD)
809 x 216
-
TV Weight without Stand
8
-
TV Weight with Stand
8,1
-
Packaging Weight
10,2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
200 x 200
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
