We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
「JOYSOUND.TV」システムメンテナンスのお知らせ
02/13/2025
平素より当社LGテレビ製品をご愛顧いただきまして、誠にありがとうございます。
下記日程でJOYSOUND.TVのシステムメンテナンスを予定しており、メンテナンス中は「JOYSOUND.TV」の全サービスをご利用いただけなくなります。
2/27(木)14:00～16:00
※作業の進捗状況により、サービス再開時刻は多少前後する場合があります。
ご不便をおかけいたしますが、何卒ご理解とご協力を賜りますようお願い申し上げます。
- 前の
JOYSOUND.TVサービス終了のご案内 24/12/2024
https://www.lg.com/jp/support/announcement/20250213/ isCopied
paste