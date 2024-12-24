We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
JOYSOUND.TVサービス終了のご案内
12/24/2024
平素よりLGエレクトロニクス製品をご愛顧いただき、誠にありがとうございます。
2025年3月31日をもちまして終了の動画配信サービスについて、お知らせいたします。
■ 終了のサービス： JOYSOUND.TV
■ 対象製品：同サービスに対応のLGテレビ、プロジェクター 全モデル
■ 終了日：2025年3月31日 23：59
株式会社エクシング社のサービス提供の終了にともない、JOYSOUND.TV サービスに対応しているLG製品は4月1日(火) 0:00AM をもってご利用いただけなくなります。
ご利用のお客様にはご不便をおかけしますが、ご理解の程よろしくお願い申し上げます。
【ご注意ください】
「ジョイサウンドカフェ」(Android TV・GoogleTV対応カラオケ)は別サービスになります。
詳細は、JOYSOUND.TVお問い合わせ窓口 へお問い合わせください。
