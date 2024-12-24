Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
JOYSOUND.TVサービス終了のご案内

12/24/2024
平素よりLGエレクトロニクス製品をご愛顧いただき、誠にありがとうございます。

 

2025年3月31日をもちまして終了の動画配信サービスについて、お知らせいたします。

 

 

   ■ 終了のサービス： JOYSOUND.TV

 

   ■ 対象製品：同サービスに対応のLGテレビ、プロジェクター 全モデル

 

   ■ 終了日：2025年3月31日　23：59

 

 

株式会社エクシング社のサービス提供の終了にともない、JOYSOUND.TV サービスに対応しているLG製品は4月1日(火) 0:00AM をもってご利用いただけなくなります。

 

ご利用のお客様にはご不便をおかけしますが、ご理解の程よろしくお願い申し上げます。

 

 

【ご注意ください】

「ジョイサウンドカフェ」(Android TV・GoogleTV対応カラオケ)は別サービスになります。

詳細は、JOYSOUND.TVお問い合わせ窓口 へお問い合わせください。

 

