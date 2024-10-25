About Cookies on This Site

Vista de frente de dos LG Standard Air Handling Unit. Ambas unidades están sobre un fondo gris.

Standard Air Handling Unit

La Air Handling Unit de LG es una solución flexible de tratamiento de aire para interiores que te hará sentir fresco y cómodo. La AHU de LG crea un ambiente fresco en interiores todo el año.

En el centro se sitúan dos kits de AHU con los logotipos de LG, rodeados de íconos que representan los dispositivos conectados. El fondo presenta puntos y líneas que representan una red.

Kit de AHU

La Air Handling Unit de LG, que funciona con un kit de com. que controla el kit de EEV, crea un ambiente interior fresco y agradable, integrándose con las unidades exteriores de LG. La AHU de LG ofrece comodidad, ya que controla tanto el aire de retorno como el de alimentación.

Por qué LG
Por qué la Air Handling Unit de LG

Por qué la Air Handling Unit de LG

Rendimiento excepcional

Facilidad de instalación y mantenimiento

Control práctico

Rendimiento excepcional con MULTI V

El LG MULTI V se conecta a la perfección con la AHU estándar de LG, optimizando el control del inversor.

A la izquierda de la imagen hay una unidad exterior LG MULTI V 5, y a la derecha un gráfico que ilustra el control del inversor según la carga de enfriamiento. El gráfico muestra diferentes métodos de control a lo largo del tiempo.

1) Las imágenes anteriores son para facilitar la comprensión del cliente, y pueden diferir del funcionamiento real.

2) Los datos de eficiencia se toman del libro o manual de datos del producto de cada empresa, y siguen la normativa 340/360 del AHRI.

Facilidad de instalación y mantenimiento

Conexión de tuberías y cableado sin complicaciones

La AHU Estándar LG simplifica la instalación cuando se conecta a la ODU MULTI V, ya que elimina la necesidad de tuberías o cableado adicional gracias a su módulo de comunicación y sus válvulas de expansión electrónicas.

Práctico ajuste ESP

Los instaladores pueden ajustar la presión estática de la AHU Estándar de LG con el control remoto por cable y la estructura de transmisión directa, lo que hace que no sea necesario ajustar accionamientos y bandas como en las UTA convencionales.

Mantenimiento mínimo del ventilador y el motor

El motor del ventilador de transmisión directa es un nuevo sistema inversor sin correas que puede ayudar a reducir la necesidad de sustituciones frecuentes y reducir los gastos de reparación.

Control práctico

Control fácil de usar

El control remoto con cable está diseñado para monitorear y controlar fácilmente varias funciones, como los programas de funcionamiento, la administración de equipos externos y el monitoreo de la temperatura y la humedad.

Control integrado

Los Central controllers de LG pueden administrar varios productos LG, como la ODU MULTI V de LG y la AHU estándar de LG. También pueden interconectarse con dispositivos de otras marcas, lo que ofrece una solución integrada de control de edificios.

Compatibilidad con SGE de otros fabricantes

La AHU estándar de LG está equipada con un módulo de comunicación que interactúa directamente con un SGE de otros fabricantes a través de Modbus RTU, lo que hace innecesarios accesorios adicionales.

Más información sobre la LG Standard Air Handling Unit.

Recursos para descargar

Descubre aquí información variada, como catálogos de productos y manuales de instalación. 

Soporte de ingeniería

Conoce los recursos y el apoyo que ofrecemos para ayudar a tu empresa a estar a la vanguardia.

Blog sobre HVAC

Lee los más recientes artículos, noticias y mucho más en nuestro blog.

Ponte en contacto con nosotros

Para más información sobre el producto, contáctanos y nos pondremos en contacto contigo.

