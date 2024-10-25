About Cookies on This Site

Serie ultraligero

GSCD100-GN

Serie ultraligero

(2)

Diseño Liviano

El gabinete de la serie GSCD es mucho más liviano que el de otras pantallas LED exteriores, lo que reduce significativamente la carga de la construcción cuando se instala una gran pantalla LED.

Diseño Liviano

Mantenimiento Más Fácil

Mantenimiento Más Fácil

Las unidades de potencia y control conectadas a los gabinetes pueden extraerse, lo que facilita la resolver los problemas que puedan surgir.

Capacidad de Mantenimiento Frontal o Trasero

Capacidad de Mantenimiento Frontal o Trasero

El producto ofrece acceso delantero o posterior, que le permite a los clientes elegir las opciones de instalación de acuerdo con su entorno y minimiza las limitaciones en la instalación y el mantenimiento.

Diseño de Esquina de 90° Disponible

Si agregas una opción de esquina de 90 °, la serie GSCD puede ofrecer contenido impecable incluso cuando se instala en esquinas.

Diseño de Esquina de 90° Disponible

Diseño de IP a Prueba de Agua

Las partes delantera y trasera del gabinete poseen la certificación IP65, que le permite un funcionamiento estable que no se ve afectado por el clima y los ambientes exteriores severos.

Diseño de IP a Prueba de Agua

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del modelo

    GSCD100-GN

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuración de píxeles

    Single SMD

  • Distancia entre píxeles

    10.41

  • Resolución del módulo (An. x Al.)

    48x24

  • Medidas del módulo (An. x Al., mm)

    500x250

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    1.3

  • N.º de módulos por bastidor (An. x Al.)

    2x4

  • Resolución del bastidor (An. x Al.)

    96x96

  • Medidas del bastidor (An. x Al. x Pr.) (mm)

    1,000x1,000x85.1

  • Superficie del bastidor (m2)

    1

  • Peso por bastidor (kg/unidad)

    19

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m2)

    19

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/㎡)

    9,216

  • Planitud del bastidor (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Material del bastidor

    Extrusion Aluminum

  • Acceso al servicio

    Front or Rear (select one only)

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Brillo máx. (después de la calibración, nits)

    5,000

  • Temperatura del color (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ángulo de visión (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visión (vertical)

    136

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    0.97

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    10,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, máx.)

    650

  • Consumo energético (W/Bastidor, medio)

    216

  • Consumo energético (W/m2, máx.)

    650

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, Máx.)

    2,218

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/Bastidor, medio)

    737

  • Disipación del calor (BTU/h/m2, Máx.)

    2,218

  • Alimentación (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de fotogramas (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tasa de actualización (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Temperatura de funcionamiento (℃)

    -30℃ to +50℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    10~99%RH

  • Índice IP Frontal

    IP65

  • Índice IP Trasero

    IP65

  • Vida útil del LED (brillo medio)

    100,000

ESTÁNDAR

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, ETL

ENTORNO

  • Entorno

    RoHS

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVCA

CORTE DE ESQUINA A 90 GRADOS

  • Corte de esquina a 90 grados

    O

