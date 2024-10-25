Serie Ultra Alto Brillo

About Cookies on This Site

GSEH160-GR

(4)
Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Un LED grande está instalado en la pared exterior del sexto piso de un edificio. Incluso bajo la fuerte luz del sol, el contenido de la pantalla es claramente visible.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Ultra Alto Brillo

Con un gran brillo de 8500 nits, ofrece contenido claramente y atrae la atención del público, que es la pantalla adecuada para la visibilidad en exteriores.

Bajo la fuerte luz del sol, la pantalla LED de 5000 nits se vuelve borrosa por la luz y no se puede ver con claridad, mientras que la pantalla LED de 8500 nits es claramente visible.

El gabinete GSEH es 1,5 veces más grande que el gabinete de LED convencional.

Instalación Rápida

La serie GSEH es 1,5 veces más grande que un armario LED convencional, por lo que es mucho más fácil colocar una pantalla del mismo tamaño.

* El tamaño normal es de 1,536 × 1,536 m excepto GSEH060 (1,152 × 768 mm
* El tamaño del gabinete de LED convencional (p. ej., serie GSED) es de 1,0 × 1,0 m
Muestra la imagen ampliada de una bisagra en L que se encuentra en la parte trasera del producto.

Fácil Mantenimiento

Tanto la parte delantera como la trasera son compatibles. Cuando se requiere el servicio trasero, la puerta en sí se puede quitar con una bisagra en forma de L, lo que permite realizar el mantenimiento en un espacio más estrecho.

Compatibilidad con LG Software Solutions

Cuando se conecta con el controlador del sistema CVEA de LG, la serie GSEH es compatible con LG software solutions , incluidos SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant y ConnectedCare, que ayudan a los clientes a operar su propio negocio correctamente.

"El empleado de LG está monitoreando de forma remota la serie GSEH instalada en un lugar diferente mediante el uso de una solución de monitoreo de LG basada en la nube. El controlador del sistema con webOS permite que la serie GSEH sea compatible con las soluciones de software de LG".

* La disponibilidad del servicio 'LG ConnectedCare' difiere según la región y debe comprarse por separado. Por lo tanto, comuníquese con el representante de ventas de LG en su región para obtener más detalles.
* Los elementos que LG ConnectedCare puede monitorear: placa principal (temperatura, estado de la señal, versión de FPGA, estado de la conexión Ethernet), tarjeta receptora (temp. , LED Power)
* La interfaz gráfica de usuario real puede variar en las diferentes versiones de webOS.
* El servicio SuperSign CMS debe comprarse por separado.

Todas las especificaciones

PARÁMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Pitch

    P16.00

  • Configuración de pixeles

    SMD Simple

  • Tamaño de píxel (mm)

    16.00

  • Resolución del módulo (ancho x alto)

    12x12

  • Dimensiones del módulo (ancho x alto, mm)

    192x192

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.56

  • Número de módulos por gabinete (A x A)

    8x8

  • Resolución del gabinete (A x A)

    96x96

  • Tamaño del gabinete (A × A × P)

    1,536x1,536x227

  • Área de superficie del gabinete (m²)

    2.359

  • Peso por gabinete (kg/caja de unidad)

    104.0

  • Peso por metro cuadrado (kg/m²)

    44.1

  • Densidad física de píxeles (píxeles/m²)

    3,906

  • Horizontalidad del gabinete

    ±1.0

  • Material del gabinete

    Al

  • Acceso de servicio

    Frontal y trasero

ESPECIFICACIONES ÓPTICAS

  • Máximo Brillo (Luego de la calibración)

    8,500

  • Temperatura del color

    3,500~8,500

  • Ángulo de visualización (horizontal)

    160

  • Ángulo de visualización (vertical)

    105

  • Uniformidad del brillo

    97%

  • Uniformidad del color

    ±0.05Cx,Cy

  • Relación de contraste

    10,000:1

  • Profundidad de procesamiento (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICACIONES ELÉCTRICAS

  • Consumo de energía (W/gabinete, máx.)

    1,690

  • Consumo de energía (W/gabinete, promedio)

    676

  • Consumo de energía (W/m², máx.)

    716

  • Disipación de calor (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

    5,767

  • Disipación de calor (BTU/h/gabinete, prom.)

    2,307

  • Disipación de calor (BTU/h / ㎡, Max.)

    2,445

  • Suministro de energía (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frecuencia de cuadro (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Ritmo de actualización (Hz)

    3,840

ESPECIFICACIONES OPERATIVAS

  • Vida útil (horas a brillo medio)

    100,000

  • Temperaturas de funcionamiento (°C)

    -30℃ to +50℃

  • Humedad de funcionamiento

    0~90%RH

  • Escala IP frontal

    IP65

  • Escala IP trasera

    IP54

CERTIFICACIÓN

  • Certificación

    CE, FCC, ETL

  • Ambiente

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVEA

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

