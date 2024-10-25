About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Serie US670H

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Soporte

Recurso

Encontrar un distribuidor

Serie US670H

50US670H0UA

Serie US670H

(3)

Smart TV Hotelera 4K UHD con Solución Pro: Centric y b-LAN integrado

La serie US670H ofrece resolución UHD con detalles vívidos e imagen impecable, así como herramientas personalizables para los socios integradores de sistemas de LG. También es compatible con Pro: Centric Direct App, Smart Share, Screen Share, Pro: Idiom® y b-LAN ™.

Smart TV Hotelera 4K UHD con Solución Pro: Centric y b-LAN integrado1

Pro:Centric Direct

Solución Gestión Hotelera Pro:Centric

La solución de gestión de contenidos para hotel Pro:Centric Direct ofrece herramientas de edición que facilitan el servicio y la gestión remota basada en la red IP. La solución Pro:Centric Direct le permite a los usuarios editar fácilmente su interfaz, para personalizar y gestionar con eficiencia las TVs. La versión actual de PCD proporciona un control basado en loT, así como una función de control de voz a través del proceso de lenguaje natural de LG (PLN). Estas funciones de loT y voz serán tu punto de partida para preparar las habitaciones del hotel de la próxima generación a través de IA.

*Algunos dispositivos pueden tener compatibilidad limitada con IoT.

Pro:Idiom1

Función Añadida

Pro:Idiom

La tecnología de Administración de Derechos Digitales (DRM) brinda un contenido premium que garantiza un desarrollo rápido y amplio en HDTV y contenidos de alto valor.

LG WebOS 5.0 más innovador1

Función Añadida

LG WebOS 5.0 más innovador

Explore las últimas funciones de LG Smart TV. El nuevo modo Galería le permite utilizar el TV como una obra de arte que armoniza con su espacio y vida.

Función por voz1
Función Añadida

Función por voz

Desde una interacción sin igual a una experiencia de usuario constante, LG va un paso adelante para dirigir el mercado al incluir reconocimiento de voz, permitiendo a los usuarios un mejor control. Nuestras soluciones estables y dependientes basadas en WebOS y Pro:Centric Direct mejora la competitividad de nuestros productos y servicios, ayudándolo a lograr un negocio exitoso.

*Necesita contar con el control Magic Motion. (Se vende por separado)

Soft AP1
Función Añadida

Soft AP

El Punto de Acceso por Software es una función de Wi-Fi virutal que usa la TV como punto de acceso inalámbrico, permitiendo a los huéspedes conectar dipositivos.

*Soft AP debe instalarse en el menú de instalación después de encender la TV.
*Smart Mirroring no puede usarse al mismo tiempo.

Modo hotel1

Función Añadida

Modo hotel

Desde la selección de canal hasta el volumen, puede controlar la TV en las áreas de negocios. El modo de pantalla pública también le permite restaurar los valores predeterminados.

Bienvenida1

Función Añadida

Bienvenida

Con la capacidad de mostrar varias imágenes, la TV Comercial de LG permite una gran variación de mensajes para los cuartos que hace que los clientes se sientan bienvenidos y cuidados.

Clonación USB1

Función Añadida

Clonación USB

Clonar datos USB hace que configurar las pantallas sea más eficiente para una operación óptima. En lugar de configurar una por una, los datos se pueden copiar a un USB para una pantalla y enviarse a las otras a través un conector USB.

Diagnóstico Remoto1

Función Añadida

Diagnóstico Remoto

Ahorra gastos con el Diagnóstico Remoto de la Administración de la TV Comercial LG. Este crea reportes y detecta errores en tiempo real para evitar el mal funcionamiento de las pantallas.

IR Out1
Función Añadida

IR Out

Con el decodificador interactivo, todas las TVs comerciales de LG pueden controlarse con un control.

Bocina Externa1
Función Añadida

Bocina Externa

Mejore la experiencia de entretenimiento incluyendo bocinas. Los huéspedes pueden escuhar la TV desde donde sea, incluso en el baño.

*Esta función puede tener restricción dependiendo del lugar de instalación.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Categoría

    Pro: céntrico inteligente

DISEÑO

  • Nombre de la herramienta

    UM73

  • Tipo de soporte

    1 polo giratorio

  • Color del frente

    Ceramic Black

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

AUDIO (SONIDO)

  • AI Sound

  • Altavoz (salida de audio)

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    SÍ (Listo, MMR requerido)

  • LG Sound Sync

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño (pulgadas)

    50

  • Resolución

    Ultra HD 4K (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Brillo (típ.)

    400 nit

SISTEMA DE TRANSMISIÓN

  • Digital

    ATSC / Clear QAM

  • Analógico (NTSC/SECAM/PAL)

    NTSC

SOLUCIÓN PARA HOTELERÍA

  • Pro:Centric Smart

  • webRTC (Comunicación en tiempo real)

  • Pro:Centric Direct

  • Pro:Centric V

  • Pro:Centric Server

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

FUNCIÓN INTELIGENTE

  • versión webOS

    webOS 5.0

  • Navegador web

  • Compatibilidad remota mágica

    Si (listo)

  • Gallery Mode

  • Wifi

  • Bluetooth

  • Soft AP

  • Screen Share

  • MARCAR

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

  • HDMI-ARC

    SÍ (HDMI2)

  • Reconocimiento de voz (independiente/solución)

  • internet de las cosas

FUNCIÓN DE HOSPITALIDAD

  • EzManager

  • USB Cloning

  • Despertar en RF

  • WOL

  • SNMP

  • Diagnóstico

    Sí (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Versión)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Enlace simple (HDMI-CEC) (Versión)

    SÍ (1.4)

  • Salida de infrarrojos

    SÍ (RS-232C, MPI)

  • Código IR múltiple

  • Modo Hotel/PDM/Menú Instalador

  • Pantalla de bienvenida (imagen de bienvenida)

  • Insertar imagen

  • Mapa de un canal

    Sí (LCM)

  • Salida de altavoz externo / Salida de línea

    Sí (Salida de altavoz externo)

  • Instant ON

  • V-Lan Tag

  • Port Block

  • Compatibilidad con RJP (Remote Jack Pack)

  • b-LAN

  • Modo de ahorro de energía

FUNCIÓN VERTICAL (CORPORATIVO/MINORISTA)

  • Temporizador de sincronización NTP

  • BEACON

  • Video Tag

    SÍ (2 Video)

MECÁNICO

  • Compatible con VESA

    200 x 200 mm

  • Cerradura Kensington

  • Orificio para tornillo de seguridad/credenza

    SÍ (Necesita soporte)

  • Placa de bloqueo (para una fácil instalación)

    SÍ (Necesita soporte)

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Dimensión con soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

    1130 x 722 x 303 mm

  • Dimensión en envío (ancho x alto x profundidad)

    1325 x 810 x 200 mm

  • Dimensión sin soporte (An.xAlt.xProf.)

    1130 x 663 x 86.3 mm

  • Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, en el bisel)

    17.0/17.0/17.0/23.8 mm

  • Peso en envío

    18.3 kg

  • Ancho del bisel (L/R/U/B, sin bisel)

    15.5/15.5/15.5/22.3 mm

  • Peso con soporte

    14.5 kg

  • Peso sin soporte

    11.5 kg

ESPECIFICACIONES DE POTENCIA

  • Fuente de alimentación (voltaje, Hz)

    AC 120V, 50/60Hz

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    140W

  • Consumo de energía (típico)

    66.0W

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Inferior a 0.5W

ESTÁNDAR

  • Seguridad

    UL

  • EMC

    FCC

  • Otros

    N/A

ACCESORIOS

  • Tipo remoto

    S-Con/MMR (Opción)

  • Cable de energía

    SÍ (1.8M / Tipo de ángulo)

ESTÁNDAR (ETIQUETA ANTIGUA_UE (~`21.3))

  • Clase ErP

    N/A

  • Consumo de energía

    N/A

  • Relación de luminancia (%)

    N/A

  • Consumo medio anual (kWh)

    N/A

ESTÁNDAR (UE_NUEVA ETIQUETA(`21.3~))

  • Grado DEG

    N/A

  • Modo SDR activado

    N/A

  • Grado HDR

    N/A

  • Modo HDR activado

    N/A

CONECTIVIDADES

  • HDMI In

    SÍ (3ea)

  • USB (versión)

    SÍ (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    SÍ (1ea)

  • Salida de audio digital (óptica)

  • Salida de altavoz externo (conector telefónico de 3,5 mm)

  • RJ45 (Propósito de uso)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub de 9 pines/conector telefónico)

    SÍ (D-Sub 9pin)

  • Configuración de enlace de TV (tipo de toma de teléfono)

  • Solo LG SVC (tipo de toma de teléfono)

  • Puerto MPI (conector RJ12)

Para obtener más documentación técnica y descargas, visita la página del Portal para socios de negocios entre empresas de LG.

Ver más opciones
 
 