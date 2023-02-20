LG MEETS LATEST GLOBAL STANDARD FOR VEHICLE CYBERSECURITY

Company’s Innovations Comply with ISO/SAE 21434 Cybersecurity Standard for Vehicles









SEOUL, Feb.20, 2023— LG Electronics (LG) has announced that its vehicle components have been verified for complying with ISO/SAE 21434, fundamental for the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s (UNECE) regulation No. 155 (UN R155). This standard automotive cybersecurity measures, requiring vehicle and vehicle parts manufacturers to employ certified cybersecurity management systems to protect against hackers and other cybersecurity threats. Meeting the highest standards for digital security, LG has been certified ISO/SAE 21434 automotive cybersecurity management system by leading global testing organization TÜV Rheinland.

UNECE vehicle cybersecurity regulations, including UN R155, were established to make current and future car models safer against the ever-increasing risk of cyberattack. With vehicles now collecting, accessing and storing a large volume of data, cybersecurity has become a major focus for the automotive sector. In EU countries, auto manufacturers must adopt Cybersecurity Management Systems (CSMS) and get Vehicle Type Approval (VTA) in order to offer their products. In regions outside of the EU, such as North America and Asia, similar types of rules and regulations have come into force.

In this environment, CSMS system verification plays an instrumental role in the competitiveness of automotive parts. LG’s key products, including in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems and telematics, meet the stringent cybersecurity requirements set out in ISO/SAE 21434 according to the UN R 155. This means the company is able to supply its auto industry partners with highly secure and reliable mobility solutions that meet or exceed the latest standards. Based on its considerable experience in developing and operating cybersecurity processes, LG can respond quickly to new standards, giving the company a distinct advantage over other industry players.

LG is utilizing its certified CSMS to develop confidence of vulnerability vehicle components and solutions for automakers. Moving forward, the company will also be working closely with its customers to test the cybersecurity of vehicles employing LG solutions, helping to ensure they are protected against cybersecurity threats throughout their operational life.

In September 2021, LG enhanced its capabilities in this highly important area of future mobility by acquiring Israeli cybersecurity company, Cybellum. LG’s commitment to and investment in cybersecurity have seen the company achieve meaningful results, including the recent verification from the UNECE.

“We sincerely congratulate LG on obtaining cyber security management system certification according to ISO/SAE 21434,” said Frank Juettner, CEO and director of TUV Rheinland Korea. “Over the past decade, the automotive industry has transformed to meet the demand for advanced vehicles. Strengthening automotive cybersecurity threats ultimately benefits both users and suppliers and this certification can be seen as a preemptive response by LG to prepare for security in the future automotive market.”

“In the era of software-defined vehicles, the ability to deliver reliable cybersecurity will play an ever-greater role in the automotive industry,” said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions (VS) Company. “Gaining certification for ISO/SAE 21434 compliance shows that we can adapt and respond quickly to new regulations designed to protect vehicles and their occupants from cyberattacks.”

