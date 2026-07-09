LG Electronics Launches LG Professional Laundry Lineup for Commercial Operations

News Summary

• LG Electronics is introducing its new LG Professional Laundry lineup globally, expanding its commercial portfolio with integrated solutions designed to support efficient and scalable operations.

• The lineup incorporates LG’s core technologies – including the Dynamic Ball-Core System, AI Weight Detection, and Dual Inverter HeatPump™ – enabling optimized performance, consistent results, and more efficient resource usage.

• The LG Professional Laundry lineup supports remote control and streamlined system management with the LG LaundryCrew app and Open API,1 helping simplify maintenance and daily operations.

• The new lineup reinforces LG’s position in the commercial laundry market and supports the continued expansion of its global B2B ‘total solution’ business.

SEOUL, July 9, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is expanding its presence in the commercial laundry market with the global launch of the LG Professional Laundry lineup. Enhancing LG’s comprehensive product portfolio, the new lineup offers B2B partners across a broader range of commercial segments – from retail and industrial laundry to hospitality and healthcare – an integrated and intelligent ‘total solution.’ LG Professional Laundry is debuting in Europe this month, with launches to follow in Asia and North America.

Enhanced Efficiency for Commercial Operations

The new LG Professional Laundry lineup is designed to improve operational efficiency in commercial settings, offering large-capacity washers and dryers designed to handle high-volume commercial workloads. Based on an IEC standard seven-kilogram load, the LG Professional WasherDryer can complete a full wash and dry in around one hour.2 This all-in-one solution uses AI Weight Detection to optimize water and energy use according to load size, while the Dual Inverter HeatPump™ enables energy-efficient, low-temperature drying. Its ductless design also eliminates ductwork installation and maintenance, improving flexibility and reducing overheads for business owners.

Advanced Technology for Reliable Performance

LG’s Professional Laundry lineup incorporates advanced technologies to boost performance and efficiency. LG’s Dynamic Ball-Core System uses a built-in gyro sensor to detect drum imbalances in real time while a ball balancer stabilizes the load to minimize vibrations.3 This system enables stable operation at spin speeds of up to 1,100 RPM. The high-speed spin also improves water extraction, helping reduce drying time, energy consumption and noise.

Applied to the lineup’s dryers (including the WasherDryer), Sensor Dry helps reduce over-drying by using model-specific sensor data and intelligent algorithms.4 This garment- and linen-preserving feature adjusts and optimizes drying time based on accurate moisture-level detection. Wet Cleaning with MotionCare provides specialized care for delicate fabrics across both washing and drying cycles. It begins by delivering a gentle, high-performance wash, and completes the process with a protective, low-temperature drying cycle that uses precise drum movements to help mitigate the risk of fabric damage.

Simplified Maintenance and Intelligent Management

LG Professional Laundry solutions are engineered for durability and ease of maintenance. The Front Service Ready design provides easy access to key components, making servicing simpler and faster and reducing downtime. The lineup also helps address operational challenges with features such as Heat Exchanger Cleaning Assist and the Tub Clean cycle. The former automatically rinses the heat exchanger after each cycle while the latter has been verified by Intertek to reduce 99.9999 percent of bacteria in the washer drum (under specified test conditions), helping maintain the internal cleanliness of the machines.5 LG Professional Laundry appliances make it quick and easy for users to select and adjust cycles and settings with the intuitive ProGuide Control – a circular seven-inch LCD touch display with a clean, user-centric design.

Helping to streamline daily operations, the LaundryCrew app enables remote monitoring of equipment status, operational data and machine settings. It also supports software updates and system management, enabling business owners and managers to oversee their laundry solutions and overall operations more effectively. In addition, LG’s Open API can be integrated with existing business systems (through a separate system development process initiated post product purchase), enabling customers to build tailored platforms and further expand their operational capabilities.

Strengthened Global Presence in Commercial Laundry

LG has been building a solid foundation in the commercial laundry sector through its ongoing global B2B initiatives and partnerships. In North America, the company has strengthened its presence by supplying advanced laundry solutions to major service providers, while in Asia, it continues to expand its footprint through localized business models, including the Laundry Crew franchise operation in Thailand. The introduction of the new Professional Laundry lineup marks the next step in LG’s strategy, enhancing its ability to deliver more integrated and scalable solutions for B2B customers across key global markets.

“The LG Professional Laundry lineup is designed to enhance the efficiency and cost effectiveness of commercial laundry operations,” said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “By combining our AI-powered washing and drying technologies with our advanced core tech and comprehensive support services, we are providing our B2B partners with solutions that support business growth.”

# # #

1 Open API integration is not provided as standard and requires separate system development, which is initiated post product purchase.

2 Results may vary depending on usage environment or load conditions.

3 Based on LG internal lab tests using a 25kg capacity model: water content was 45% after spin (IEC 7kg load), while average drum vibration during cycle was 1.662mm (10kg load). Actual results may vary depending on usage environment or conditions.

4 Available exclusively on OPL-type models, the Sensor Dry feature minimized fabric shrinkage to just 1.9% in internal tests. Actual results may vary based on usage environment or conditions.

5 Tested by Intertek in May 2025. The Tub Clean cycle reduced tested bacteria in the washer drum by 99.9999% under specific test conditions. Real-world results may differ depending on the operational environment.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers’ quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG’s Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ .

Media Contacts: