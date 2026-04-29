LG ELECTRONICS RELEASES FIRST-QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

News Summary

• LG Electronics achieved consolidated revenue of KRW 23.73 trillion and operating profit of KRW 1.67 trillion in first-quarter 2026.

• Combined revenue from LG’s home appliance and vehicle solutions businesses surpassed KRW 10 trillion for the first time*. The vehicle solutions business was a standout performer, achieving all-time highs in quarterly revenue and operating profit and firmly establishing itself as a reliable B2B profit center for the company. At the same time, the home appliance business continued to reinforce its position as the company’s flagship B2C cash cow, providing stable and recurring earnings.

• LG’s B2B business accounted for 36 percent of total revenue, and the subscription business sustained double-digit growth.

• Key strategies, including a two-track approach in home appliances and accelerated webOS platform growth, contributed to improved profitability.

• LG is securing future opportunities in high-growth areas such as AI data center cooling solutions.

SEOUL, Apr. 29, 2026 — LG Electronics Inc. (LG) today announced consolidated revenue of KRW 23.73 trillion and operating profit of KRW 1.67 trillion for the first quarter of 2026.

Revenue hit its highest first-quarter level in company history, marking a 4.3 percent increase year-over-year. LG also delivered its third-highest operating profit for a first quarter, up 32.9 percent year-over-year.

The company’s core businesses, including home appliances and TVs, contributed to the strong results, achieving premium market leadership and robust overall performance amid continuing economic uncertainty. LG’s vehicle solutions business, a key pillar of the company’s B2B expansion strategy, maintained stable growth in the first quarter. In a major milestone, LG’s vehicle solutions business and home appliance business surpassed KRW 10 trillion in combined quarterly revenue for the first time.

Profitability-based qualitative growth also continued across the company’s B2B sectors, platform and D2X (Direct to Everything) businesses. First-quarter B2B revenue grew 1 percent year-over-year, and 19 percent quarter-over-quarter, reaching KRW 6.5 trillion and accounting for 36 percent of total revenue. Revenue from the subscription business, which includes both products and services, climbed to KRW 640 billion, up 15 percent year-over-year and 8 percent quarter-over-quarter.

Q1 2026 Results & Outlook by Company

LG Home Appliance Solution (HS) Company

The HS Company reported revenue of KRW 6.94 trillion – an all-time quarterly high – and an operating profit of KRW 570 billion. Growth was driven by a successful two-track strategy targeting both premium and mass-market segments, alongside continued expansion in subscription and online businesses. Despite rising raw material costs and the impact of U.S. tariffs, LG’s home appliance business maintained an operating margin of 8.2 percent.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, LG plans to foster continued sales growth by strengthening its product lineup and targeting key markets in Global South. It will also focus on securing profitability through supply chain optimization and cost competitiveness enhancements. The company will also continue to nurture future growth drivers, including its home robot and robot components businesses.

LG Media Entertainment Solution (MS) Company

The MS Company recorded revenue of KRW 5.17 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 372 billion. Profitability improved significantly year-over-year, and also returned to profit compared to the previous quarter. The strong performance was driven by strong premium product sales, growth in the webOS platform business, and ongoing efforts to improve marketing cost efficiency and reduce fixed costs.

In the second quarter, LG will prioritize profitability and respond proactively to market demand arising from major global sporting events. It will also continue to expand partnerships and invest in content to accelerate the growth of its webOS platform business.

LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company

The VS Company registered its highest-ever quarterly revenue and operating profit, with figures of KRW 3.64 trillion and KRW 212 billion, respectively. Revenue growth was driven by the premiumization of in-vehicle infotainment solutions and the expanded adoption across a wider range of vehicle models, particularly among European automakers. Operating profit margin exceeded 6 percent for the first time. Based on stable growth driven by a solid order backlog, this impressive achievement firmly establishes the business as a reliable B2B performer and a cornerstone of LG’s broader business portfolio.

LG Eco Solution (ES) Company

The ES Company posted revenue of KRW 2.82 trillion and an operating profit of KRW 249 billion. Revenue and operating profit declined year-over-year due to weakened local consumer sentiment stemming from the conflict in the Middle East and increased personnel costs.

LG plans to expand its non-hardware-based businesses, such as installation and maintenance, while bolstering sales of region-specific products including unitary systems in North America and heat pump solutions in Europe. It is also focused on securing future growth opportunities in the AI data center cooling solutions market by augmenting its lineup of air-cooled solutions with next-generation liquid-cooling technologies.

Earnings Conference and Conference Call

LG Electronics will hold a Korean and English conference call on April 29, 2026, at 16:00 Korea Standard Time (07:00 GMT/UTC). Participants are instructed to pre-register online to receive a private PIN. To join the call, dial +82 31 810 3130, enter passcode 6418#, followed by the PIN. The presentation file will be available for download on the LG Electronics website prior to the call.

*Revenue from TVs and air conditioners was excluded.

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About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 89 trillion in 2025. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/ for the latest news.

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