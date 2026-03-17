LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS ALL-NEW, iF AWARD-WINNING INDOOR UNIT LINEUP FOR WATER HEATING SOLUTIONS

News Summary

LG Electronics (LG) is introducing three new indoor units for its air-to-water heat pump systems: the Combi Unit, Hydro Unit and Control Unit.

The new lineup features a unified design recognized with a 2026 iF Design Award, along with compact form factors and a 6.8-inch color display designed for European residential environments.

The indoor units are designed for compatibility with LG’s R290 Monobloc outdoor units and support installation across a range of residential layouts.

The new models are developed to simplify installation, support maintenance and improve overall system integration.

SEOUL, Mar. 17, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil a new lineup of indoor units (IDUs) for air-to-water heat pump systems at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort (MCE) 2026 in Milan, Italy, from March 24-27. The all-new Combi, Hydro and Control Units expand LG’s heating solution portfolio with cohesive design, flexible installation and improved system integration for residential applications.

Unified Design for European Residential Environments

All three indoor units share a consistent design language, creating a unified product family that received a 2026 iF Design Award. Compared with earlier models, the user interface has been upgraded with a 6.8-inch color touchscreen and built-in Wi-Fi, enabling remote access via the LG ThinQ™ app. An LED indicator on the front panel also allows users to check operating status at a glance.

The compact form factors are designed for European residential environments, where utility rooms and installation spaces are often limited. By integrating key hydraulic components and refining the internal layout, LG has reduced the volume of each unit compared with previous models, providing greater flexibility for installation in utility rooms or closets.

Model-Specific Features

The Combi Unit supports space heating, cooling and domestic hot water in a single configuration. It includes an integrated 200-liter Duplex stainless steel tank and water temperature sensors to help maintain stable hot water performance. Rear piping connections improve installation flexibility, while the Two-Zone model integrates the mixing pump group and buffer tank to simplify system setup.

The Hydro Unit reduces unit volume by more than 30 percent compared to its predecessor.1 It includes a built-in three-way valve and drain pan, and its expansion tank capacity has been increased to 12 liters. By integrating these functions, the unit can reduce the need for separate components and simplify wiring. It’s front-access design and new bracket-type mounting system also simplify installation, including one-person handling depending on site conditions.

The Control Unit shares the same design language as the Hydro and Combi units while broadening installation flexibility. By avoiding direct hydraulic connections and controlling the heating system via terminal block wiring, it can be installed in tighter spaces. Built-in heater control logic further simplifies installation and system design by reducing the need for separate accessory components. Through this expanded lineup, LG can provide more customized solutions tailored to different installation conditions and customer requirements.

Compatibility with R290 Monobloc Systems

The new indoor units are designed to pair with LG’s R290 Monobloc outdoor systems. These systems use a natural refrigerant with very low Global Warming Potential (GWP).2 The combined solution is designed to deliver heating performance at ambient temperatures as low as -28°C and domestic hot water output of up to 75°C.3 Its monobloc design requires only water piping to connect the indoor and outdoor units, which avoids running refrigerant pipework through interior areas.

“European homes often have tighter utility spaces, more varied layouts and high expectations for comfort,” said James Lee, president of the LG ES Company. “Our new indoor units are designed with those requirements in mind, strengthening our HVAC portfolio with unified design, enhanced system integration and installation-focused engineering tailored to evolving customer needs.”

The new indoor units are scheduled for release in Europe starting in the first half of this year. Availability may vary by country.

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1 The volume was measured compared to the previous model (HN1616/39HC NK0).

2 GWP is 0.02 for R290 refrigerant based on regulation EU-2024/573(IPCC 6th).

3 Operation temperature range may vary depending on installation conditions.

About LG Electronics Eco Solution Company

The LG Eco Solution Company (ES) offers advanced air conditioning solutions, including chillers, for diverse sectors and climates. Committed to exceptional HVAC performance, the ES Company aims to enhance indoor comfort and well-being with innovative air care products. Leveraging deep industry expertise, it offers digitalized HVAC solutions designed for better life. As a trusted partner, the company integrates cutting-edge technology into daily operations while offering ongoing support. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/global/business/hvac.

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